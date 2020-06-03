EUR/USD Forecast: A Move Towards $1.1250 "Still on the Cards"

Image © Adobe Images

The EUR/USD exchange rate has rallied to 1.1218 in the midweek session, with analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says while the outlook remains positive, he is looking for signs of a potential reversal.

With the run of decisive positive closes higher on EUR/USD the bull run continues.

The move has now decisively broken though the resistance of the late March high at $1.1145 to continue the impressive rally of the past three weeks.

The original breakout above $1.1015 implied a move towards $1.1250 and this is still on the cards the way the market is moving.

Momentum indicators are certainly with the breakout, with the RSI into the 70s, Stochastics strong and MACD lines accelerating higher above neutral.

We still believe that the near term outlook is stretched though, as historically the RSI tends to struggle around the 70 mark and this is a warning for the current run.

However, the strength of momentum and configuration of daily candlesticks (which have solid and strong positive real bodies) reflects the strength of the buying pressure. So drawing in a sharp uptrend which rises around $1.1160 today, this should be watched for potential reversal signs.

It would only need a negative candle/close for this mini trend to be breached and warn of a corrective slip. For now though as the market again pushes higher, we are still happy to sit long.

We are just cautious for profit-taking (especially with the ECB announcement on Thursday).

We are also watching for the potential negative divergences on hourly chart (MACD especially), whilst hourly RSI below 40 would also be a warning. Initial support band $1.1080/$1.1145.

Dollar Falls Back as Risk Rally Extends

This recovery in risk has a remarkable ability to pull ever higher. The US has now faced a week of protests and rioting, and yet Wall Street continues to rally.

Whilst the riots could still be an issue (if they continue for much longer), right now it seems to be secondary as an issue. Investors and traders of risk assets are focused far more on the massive monetary and fiscal support, re-openings from lockdown and potential economic recovery.

Reports that China was potentially breaching its Phase One trade agreement obligations seem to have been wide of the mark (at least they have been officially denied) and so the risk rally has been released once more.

This has been driven further overnight with the China Caixin services PMI which have climbed to 55.0 and shows an expansion level of almost decade highs.

This all continues to fuel the recovery in equities, which bounds on this morning.

Even Treasury yields (which have seen volatility dampened by the actions of the Fed) are ticking higher.

The outlook on forex is decisively risk positive, with the Aussie and Kiwi again bursting higher today, whilst the dollar and the yen (both seen as key safe haven plays) are underperforming badly.

This relentless run in risk appetite is also hampering the move higher on gold too, which is down in recent days despite the dollar weakness.

The services PMIs will give an indication of how the major western economies are faring today. With the ECB also expected to add to its own support programme tomorrow, this risk rally looks set to continue.