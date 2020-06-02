Gold Price Forecast: "Clear that the Bulls are Lacking the Impetus"

Image © Adobe Stock

The spot price of gold is located at $1740 and despite a four-day recovery analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says a break to fresh highs still remains elusive.

A third positive session in a row has improved the outlook on gold once more.

However, the daily candlestick bodies are shrinking which suggests that the market is perhaps lacking the momentum to really drive the price higher for a decisive breakout to multi-year highs again.

Today’s early slip lower plays into this too. We remain positive on gold over a medium to longer term basis and holding the support at $1693 helps to bolster this view.

However, it is becoming clear that the bulls are lacking the impetus that was so prevalent during the late March to April rally.

The RSI seems to be rolling over at lower levels at each peak now. Although still holding consistently above 50 (a good basis of a trend higher), this is becoming more of a slow and steady bull run now. We still look towards using near term weakness on gold as a chance to buy.

Since May, the area between what is now an eight week uptrend (coming in today at $1700) and the rising 21 day moving average (today at $1721) has been where the bulls are supporting the market.

Initial resistance is at yesterday’s high of $1744, under$1753 and the multi-year high of $1764. The importance of the $1693 reaction low is ever increasing.

Markets: Threat of Renewed Trade War Simmers in the Background

The dollar weakness that has been such a feature of trading over the past week or so has begun to just slow down slightly this morning.

As Treasury yields tick slightly lower, this could be a function of a near term waning of the positive risk appetite that has driven equity markets to breakout of the medium term ranges. It comes as a tinge of caution is beginning to leak into sentiment.

Although the US did not come down too hard on China over the security bill for Hong Kong, there are hints of something bubbling under the surface.

According to media reports, China is ordering state authorities to scale back purchases of US soy beans. This would potentially restrict the ability of China to meet its obligations under the Phase One trade agreement and could induce a response from President Trump.

Is the tariff war about to re-emerge as a risk that needs to be priced in again? It comes also as major cities in the US continue to see riots and protests which are hampering the ability for a re-emergence from the period of lockdown.

Equity markets have thus far seemed to be fairly resistant to these factors (stoked by massive monetary and fiscal support and newsflow of economies re-opening around the world).

However, if riots continue and a belligerent President Trump fails to diffuse the situation, it could begin to feed negatively into sentiment.

There are hints of this coming this morning. Away from the US, the UK/EU trade negotiations resume today and sterling is benefitting from reports of potential compromise.

The talks are into a critical month ahead of a deadline to extend the transition period. The Reserve Bank of Australia came as little surprise as it held rates on hold at +0.25% and maintained its 3 year bond yield target at +0.25%.