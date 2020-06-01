Gold Price Forecast: "Bulls are Winning"

Image © Adobe Images

Gold prices are firmer at $1736 at the start of the new week and month, with analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets saying the next resistance is $1754 before the $1764 key May high.

Gold spent much of last week with a mix of signals around an inflection point where the medium term positive outlook met the near term corrective outlook. It seems as though, once more the bulls are winning. We have long been buyers into weakness on gold.

The near term corrective moves continue to be bought into as the market has been higher in aggregate over recent months.

The only time that the strategy of using weakness to buy has been severely shaken was during the huge volatility of March.

That aside, it has been a strategy that has worked time and again.

Once more, we see the market correcting into a support (this time a seven week uptrend) before rallying once more.

The positive candles of Thursday and Friday, along with strong early gains today suggest that the bulls are pulling ahead once more.

The move has broken a near two week downtrend and moved above resistance at $1735/$1740 (lower highs within the mini downtrend).

Near term momentum signals are turning positive, with a bull cross buy signal on Stochastics.

Trading above a clutch of rising move averages adds conviction to what is increasingly a near term buy into weakness strategy again.

Next resistance is $1754 before the $1764 key May high. Initial support $1722/$1726. Support of $1693 is growing in significance on a medium term basis now.

Gold Rally Comes Alongside Improving Market Optimism

Market sentiment has begun the new week of a new month with the glass half full once more. The anticipation of Donald Trump announcing punitive measures on China and Hong Kong was worse than the reality.

Trump could have gone much further than just revoking Hong Kong’s special status and although he continues to talk about potential further sanctions, he has not announced additional tariffs on China as a retaliation.

This allowed a relief rally into the close on Friday and markets are still playing out this more risk positive, dollar negative bias today.

The official and unofficial PMIs out of China for May have also helped to play into this more positive bias. Official manufacturing PMI remains above 50 (in expansion), whilst this morning’s China Caixin Manufacturing PMI beat expectations at 50.7 (49.6 exp).

This has pulled the US 10 year yield 2 to 3 basis points higher, and is weakening the dollar.

The commodity currencies which are most geared to a China recovery (Aussie and Kiwi) are performing strongly, whilst the strong performance of silver (a hybrid industrial and precious metal priced in dollars) is the standout.

Asian equities were strong overnight and European markets are looking positive in early moves too as US futures tick higher.

Focus today will be on the further PMI data, but with reduced fear that Trump could derail the risk recovery, markets are set up positively for the new week.