GBP/USD Exchange Rate: Staying Cautious

The GBP/USD exchange rate trades at 1.2388 at the start of the new month amidst ongoing U.S. Dollar weakness. Despite the gains, analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry at Hantec Markets says caution on Sterling is still warranted.

With a weakening dollar, even Cable is rallying. The question is whether it is a rally that can be trusted?

This has been an issue we have pondered throughout the past week as a Cable recovery has tentatively developed.

Friday’s breakout above resistance at $1.2360 was the next step forward in the move which has formed a shallow uptrend of the past couple of weeks (comes in today at $1.2235). Although momentum indicators are pulling higher, we continue to view this move with caution.

Effectively, with MACD lines are only tentatively rising still below neutral, whilst RSI is a shade above 50 this looks to be the moves of a ranging market. The RSI has not been able to hold above 60 for months.

The April rallies floundered with RSI around 59 and unless the RSI moves into the 60s it is difficult to see this as much more than a mid-range rally.

The implication is that Cable is now a 570 pip range ($1.2075/$1.2645) and the latest rebound is a move back into what is essentially the middle of the range (between $1.2360/$1.2465).

Caution is needed in that the dollar has been very weak elsewhere in the majors and any regaining of dollar strength will once more weigh on Cable back towards the range lows $1.2075/$1.2160. Initial support at $1.2290/$1.2360.

Dollar Upside Limited by Optimistic Markets

Market sentiment has begun the new week of a new month with the glass half full once more. The anticipation of Donald Trump announcing punitive measures on China and Hong Kong was worse than the reality.

Trump could have gone much further than just revoking Hong Kong’s special status and although he continues to talk about potential further sanctions, he has not announced additional tariffs on China as a retaliation.

This allowed a relief rally into the close on Friday and markets are still playing out this more risk positive, dollar negative bias today.

The official and unofficial PMIs out of China for May have also helped to play into this more positive bias. Official manufacturing PMI remains above 50 (in expansion), whilst this morning’s China Caixin Manufacturing PMI beat expectations at 50.7 (49.6 exp).

This has pulled the US 10 year yield 2 to 3 basis points higher, and is weakening the dollar.

The commodity currencies which are most geared to a China recovery (Aussie and Kiwi) are performing strongly, whilst the strong performance of silver (a hybrid industrial and precious metal priced in dollars) is the standout.

Asian equities were strong overnight and European markets are looking positive in early moves too as US futures tick higher.

Focus today will be on the further PMI data, but with reduced fear that Trump could derail the risk recovery, markets are set up positively for the new week.