EUR/USD Forecast: Why Some Caution on the Rally is Required

The EUR/USD exchange rate is quoted at 1.1122 at the start of the new week with momentum retaining a positive tone. However, analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry at Hantec Markets says some care must now be exercised by traders.

The breakout above $1.1015 was a decisive moment last week on EUR/USD. In completing the upside break from the consolidation rectangle, the implied target was of around $1.1250.

Into the European session this morning, the next step in this move is a decisive break above the resistance of the late March high at $1.1145.

This resistance was tested almost to the pip on Friday before an intraday pullback. However, the bulls are a sturdy bunch these days and they are coming again this morning.

Momentum is strong with this move, with RSI into the high 60s, whilst MACD lines accelerate higher and Stochastics are strong.

However, some care needs to be taken with this move. In March, during a time of extreme volatility, the RSI went above 80.

In more normal trading times, the RSI on EUR/USD will tend to struggle around 70. This may mean we begin to see the momentum of this bull run begin to ease.

It may therefore mean that even if the euro can breakout above $.1145 resistance, upside potential may be limited before a pullback is seen.

Whilst we are still bullish of EUR/USD, we are beginning to be a little more cautious of this bull run which has added c. +370 pips in just over two weeks. Support is strong around $1.1015 and the uptrend at $1.0950.

Dollar Upside Limited by Optimistic Markets

Market sentiment has begun the new week of a new month with the glass half full once more. The anticipation of Donald Trump announcing punitive measures on China and Hong Kong was worse than the reality.

Trump could have gone much further than just revoking Hong Kong’s special status and although he continues to talk about potential further sanctions, he has not announced additional tariffs on China as a retaliation.

This allowed a relief rally into the close on Friday and markets are still playing out this more risk positive, dollar negative bias today.

The official and unofficial PMIs out of China for May have also helped to play into this more positive bias. Official manufacturing PMI remains above 50 (in expansion), whilst this morning’s China Caixin Manufacturing PMI beat expectations at 50.7 (49.6 exp).

This has pulled the US 10 year yield 2 to 3 basis points higher, and is weakening the dollar.

The commodity currencies which are most geared to a China recovery (Aussie and Kiwi) are performing strongly, whilst the strong performance of silver (a hybrid industrial and precious metal priced in dollars) is the standout.

Asian equities were strong overnight and European markets are looking positive in early moves too as US futures tick higher.

Focus today will be on the further PMI data, but with reduced fear that Trump could derail the risk recovery, markets are set up positively for the new week.