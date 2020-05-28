Gold Price Forecast: Back Up at Important Cross Roads

Image © Adobe Stock

Gold prices are quoted at $1724 at the time of writing and Richard Perry, an analyst and technical forecaster at Hantec Markets, says it is back at a key crossroads.

Gold has been under pressure for much of the past week, but a pick up into the close yesterday and a further run higher today brings the price back towards an important crossroads.

Since topping at $1764 early last week, the market has formed a corrective trend, forming lower highs and lower lows. This shows as a near term downtrend channel on the hourly chart. However, finding support at $1693 yesterday, it lends the potential that gold could still be in positive trend, but just a much shallower trend (dating back to the early April low at $1640).

Subsequently with the market rebounding this morning again the importance of the previous pivot at $1722 and the mini downtrend (falling around $1727 today) becomes key for the near term outlook.

Despite the near term correction, we continue to be buyers into weakness as we look for the next leg higher.

A failure around the $1722 pivot and maintaining the near term downtrend, in the next session of so would suggest that the near term correction has further to go.

Momentum indicators are still corrective and run this risk too. So we find gold at a very important crossroads and how the market reacts around the low $1720s today could be key for the next move.

A move above $1735 would mean the bulls back in the driving seat.

Markets: Potential for Profit Taking on Equity Rally Grows

A remarkable breakout rally continues on equities, however it is interesting to see slightly more of a cautious outlook beginning to develop across other areas of major markets.

Concerns are beginning to mount over relations between the US and China. Moves by the White House and Congress to sanction China over its imposition of security laws in Hong Kong are set to put the world’s two major economies on a collision course once more. Markets are beginning to show the strain.

The weakening of the Chinese yuan versus the dollar has tended to be seen as a warning signal for markets during the trade tensions of the past couple of years and once more USD/CNY is breaking higher.

It comes as the oil price is also beginning to lose its recovery momentum (with questions over the recovery in demand being posed).

Treasury yields also ticked lower yesterday as demand to buy US debt came even as equities closed strongly higher.

For now, these are just warning signals, and there is still positive sentiment which is broadly dominant on major markets this morning.

Equity futures are again higher today, whilst Treasury yields are also ticking slightly higher.

Commodity currencies are performing well and the euro is looking to breakout (after further information on the EU Recovery Fund).

However, if tensions between the US and China escalate, then there could be an excuse for some profit-taking. How far that profit-taking may could would then be the next question.

For now, broad outlook remains positive, but perhaps the need for a little more caution is coming.