GBP/USD Forecast: Decisive Negative Candle Forms

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate has fallen back to 1.2246 over the course of the past 24 hours, technical forecaster and analyst Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says Sterling bulls have lost another fight.

We have been seeing more fight from the GBP/USD bulls recently, however on a renewed swing back to the dollar during US trading yesterday, a decisive negative candle formed to once more damage the prospects of a recovery.

Losing over -100 pips from the day high yesterday will have been a disappointment, and seriously questions whether this is a recovery that can be trusted.

Were the bulls to have been in control they would have been looking to find a higher low within the support band $1.2245/$1.2295, but this move seems to have failed before it has even seriously got going.

The hourly chart shows a shallow uptrend of the past week and a half that certainly needs to hold (comes in today at $1.2200), but it is interesting that an intraday rebound into the close blast night is testing $1.2245 again.

This will be an initial gauge today, otherwise the failing of the rally will begin to pressure the newly laid support at $1.2160 again.

Momentum indicators are struggling to sustain the traction of their initial recovery positions and the bulls need to begin to form some positive daily candles again.

Otherwise, once more we can add $1.2360 resistance to a list of failed bull moves.

Broader Market Outlook Remains Constructive Despite Pockets of Concern Starting to Emerge

A remarkable breakout rally continues on equities, however it is interesting to see slightly more of a cautious outlook beginning to develop across other areas of major markets.

Concerns are beginning to mount over relations between the US and China. Moves by the White House and Congress to sanction China over its imposition of security laws in Hong Kong are set to put the world’s two major economies on a collision course once more. Markets are beginning to show the strain.

The weakening of the Chinese yuan versus the dollar has tended to be seen as a warning signal for markets during the trade tensions of the past couple of years and once more USD/CNY is breaking higher.

It comes as the oil price is also beginning to lose its recovery momentum (with questions over the recovery in demand being posed). Treasury yields also ticked lower yesterday as demand to buy US debt came even as equities closed strongly higher.

For now, these are just warning signals, and there is still positive sentiment which is broadly dominant on major markets this morning.

Equity futures are again higher today, whilst Treasury yields are also ticking slightly higher.

Commodity currencies are performing well and the euro is looking to breakout (after further information on the EU Recovery Fund).

However, if tensions between the US and China escalate, then there could be an excuse for some profit-taking. How far that profit-taking may could would then be the next question.

For now, broad outlook remains positive, but perhaps the need for a little more caution is coming.