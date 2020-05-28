EUR/USD Forecast: Potential for +250 Pips of Upside

Image © Adobe Images

The EUR/USD exchange rate is quoted at 1.1010 at the time of writing and Richard Perry, analyst and technical forecaster at Hantec Markets says a close clear of $1.1015 today would constitute a breakout.

The euro is pushing towards breakout of what is now an eight week consolidation range between $1.0725/$1.1015.

An intraday breach of the resistance at $1.1015 could not be sustained into the close yesterday but the bulls are having another go this morning.

We have been arguing that momentum indicators have been increasingly positively set up in recent days for a breakout and the euro appears to be on the brink of a next phase.

EUR/USD yesterday posted its highest close since 31st March and a close clear of $1.1015 today would be a breakout.

It would effectively complete a consolidation rectangle breakout which would imply around +250 pips of upside target (towards $1.1250) for the coming weeks.

Whilst we would not anticipate this breakout would be a straight line move we would then be looking to use pullbacks and near term corrections as a chance to buy. Closing above $1.1015 would leave $1.0870./$1.0890 as a good basis of support. Yesterday’s reaction from the low at $1.0930 leaves good support too. Momentum indicators are certainly leading the way, with MACD lines rising decisively above neutral and Stochastics strong. RSI pulling above 60 also leads a breakout. The market just needs that next step forward of a closing above $1.1015. Next key resistance is at $1.1145.

Equity Rally Extends but Pockets of Concern Emerge

A remarkable breakout rally continues on equities, however it is interesting to see slightly more of a cautious outlook beginning to develop across other areas of major markets.

Concerns are beginning to mount over relations between the US and China. Moves by the White House and Congress to sanction China over its imposition of security laws in Hong Kong are set to put the world’s two major economies on a collision course once more. Markets are beginning to show the strain.

The weakening of the Chinese yuan versus the dollar has tended to be seen as a warning signal for markets during the trade tensions of the past couple of years and once more USD/CNY is breaking higher.

It comes as the oil price is also beginning to lose its recovery momentum (with questions over the recovery in demand being posed). Treasury yields also ticked lower yesterday as demand to buy US debt came even as equities closed strongly higher.

For now, these are just warning signals, and there is still positive sentiment which is broadly dominant on major markets this morning.

Equity futures are again higher today, whilst Treasury yields are also ticking slightly higher.

Commodity currencies are performing well and the euro is looking to breakout (after further information on the EU Recovery Fund).

However, if tensions between the US and China escalate, then there could be an excuse for some profit-taking. How far that profit-taking may could would then be the next question.

For now, broad outlook remains positive, but perhaps the need for a little more caution is coming.