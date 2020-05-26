GBP/USD Forecast: "Near Term Rallies Will Still Struggle for Traction"

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate has jumped by a percent on Tuesday to 1.2310 amidst a broad based improvement in market sentiment. However, analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry at Hantec Markets says strength appears to be corrective for the time being.

Whilst we continue to hold a fairly dim view of the prospects for sterling, it is interesting to see Cable rising this morning amidst the improvement in broad risk sentiment.

This move is now breaching our already slightly redrawn downtrend of the past three weeks.

This is the second time this trend has been breached and suggests that the selling pressure is (at least for now) limited.

It is also interesting to see that $1.2160, the old April low which had been breached early last week, is becoming supportive again.

The medium term outlook on momentum is still corrective and suggests that near term rallies will still struggle for traction.

However, turning back higher with this trend breach, suggests that the immediate downside pressure is being alleviated. How the bulls now respond to the resistance of last week’s high at a$1.2295 will be a good indication of where the bulls are at.

This was a previous failure around overhead supply, but a closing recovery above $1.2295 would be a shift in sentiment.

It would mean the rally printing higher lows and higher highs, and would be the building blocks of a potential recovery. Support at $1.2075 is clearly then growing in significance, with $1.2160 again being a support of note this morning.

Dollar Retreats as Market Sentiment Improves

There seems to be a number of factors on rotation which depending upon the latest newsflow will result in the set up for market sentiment on any given day.

The three factors to consider are progress of a COVID-19 vaccination, the stages of economies re-opening after lockdown, and what has emerged in recent weeks, the geopolitics of relations between the US and China.

The arbitrary weighting of these push and pull factors on markets will tend to generate market direction. The latest newsflow on a vaccination put wind in the sails of risk appetite yesterday and this continues today.

But for how long? The usual playbook is that markets get 24/48 hours of momentum before settling down again.

Rumbling in the background is still US legislation impacting negatively on China over its restrictions on Hong Kong.

However, Japan easing lockdown restrictions sooner than expected has added a spring to Asian markets overnight, helping oil regather momentum, and driven US Treasury yields higher.

Even with this tendency for two steps forward and one step back, we are now seeing allowing equity markets to break through the resistance of their recent ranges. US futures are strong today, playing catch up after the Memorial Day public holiday yesterday.

In forex, the majors have a risk positive skew, with AUD and NZD performing strongly along with a bounce back on GBP.

The main underperformer is JPY. In commodities, where is a rebound on silver by +1%, whilst gold continues to consolidate. Oil seems to be looking at regaining momentum once more, with Brent Crude +2% and WTI +3.5%.

It is a quiet European morning for the economic calendar with a clutch of US data later on in the session.

The S&P Case Shiller House Price Index is at 1400BST and is expected to show a slight decline to 3.4% in March (from +3.5% in February).

New Home Sales are at 1500BST and are expected to decline by around 26% to 495,000 in April (from 627,000 in March) and would be the lowest level since late 2015.

Finally the US Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence is at 1500BST and is expected to tick slightly higher in May to 88.0 (from 86.9 in April).

Also watch out for the FOMC’s Neel Kashkari (dove, voter) who speaks at 1800BST.