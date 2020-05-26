Gold Price Forecast: "Our Caution is Well Founded"

Image © Adobe Stock

The spot price of gold is at $1723 at the time of writing as the precious metal struggles in a 'risk on' market environment. Analyst and technical forecaster Richard Perry of Hantec Markets says gold prices are at an important crossroads.

We turned far more cautious of the near term bull run in the wake of the strong negative candle last Thursday.

Since then we have seen a battle for control which is yet to be resolved and our caution is well founded.

There is still the positive bias of a three week uptrend channel on gold, whilst the market is still yet to breach the $1722 pivot on a closing basis.

However, this pivot support is being tested on a daily basis now and the bulls are having to fight hard just to stand still.

This phase of trading has generated some increasingly mixed near term signals on momentum and it seems that this is turning into an important crossroads for the outlook of the coming weeks.

Our bullish medium to longer term stance holds true (and will do whilst support at $1640/$1660 is intact), but the near term outlook for gold prices is questionable. Holding the uptrend channel is important for momentum of the attempted breakout.

However, more of a gauge would be the price holding above the $1722 pivot on an ongoing closing basis. Below last week’s low of $1716 would begin to generate a more corrective set-up of lower highs and lower lows. It would also confirm a trend channel breach.

Gold Struggles in a Risk-On Market

There seems to be a number of factors on rotation which depending upon the latest newsflow will result in the set up for market sentiment on any given day.

The three factors to consider are progress of a COVID-19 vaccination, the stages of economies re-opening after lockdown, and what has emerged in recent weeks, the geopolitics of relations between the US and China.

The arbitrary weighting of these push and pull factors on markets will tend to generate market direction. The latest newsflow on a vaccination put wind in the sails of risk appetite yesterday and this continues today.

But for how long? The usual playbook is that markets get 24/48 hours of momentum before settling down again.

Rumbling in the background is still US legislation impacting negatively on China over its restrictions on Hong Kong.

However, Japan easing lockdown restrictions sooner than expected has added a spring to Asian markets overnight, helping oil regather momentum, and driven US Treasury yields higher.

Even with this tendency for two steps forward and one step back, we are now seeing allowing equity markets to break through the resistance of their recent ranges. US futures are strong today, playing catch up after the Memorial Day public holiday yesterday.

In forex, the majors have a risk positive skew, with AUD and NZD performing strongly along with a bounce back on GBP.

The main underperformer is JPY. In commodities, where is a rebound on silver by +1%, whilst gold continues to consolidate. Oil seems to be looking at regaining momentum once more, with Brent Crude +2% and WTI +3.5%.

It is a quiet European morning for the economic calendar with a clutch of US data later on in the session.

The S&P Case Shiller House Price Index is at 1400BST and is expected to show a slight decline to 3.4% in March (from +3.5% in February).

New Home Sales are at 1500BST and are expected to decline by around 26% to 495,000 in April (from 627,000 in March) and would be the lowest level since late 2015.

Finally the US Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence is at 1500BST and is expected to tick slightly higher in May to 88.0 (from 86.9 in April).

Also watch out for the FOMC’s Neel Kashkari (dove, voter) who speaks at 1800BST.