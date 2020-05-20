Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Readying for a Fresh Assault

Image © Adobe Stock

The gold price is at 1750 in mid-week trade with investors pondering whether fresh highs are on the cards over coming days. Richard Perry, an analyst with Hantec Markets, says the bulls appear to be back on track.

After the disappointment of not confirming the breakout to multi-year highs, the gold bulls have managed to pick themselves up and support the market once more.

There is still the risk of a hangover from what remains of a shooting star candlestick reversal from Monday, but the lack of real follow-through suggests that a false upside break was simply a false start to the breakout.

Holding the support of the old late April/early May highs at $1722 was important and it is interesting to see support returning in each of the past three sessions between $1724/$1726.

Posting a positive candle yesterday, the market actually closed at multi-year highs again.

It has gone a long way towards settling the market once more.

Momentum indicators are also steadying. MACD lines are beginning to regain upside traction, whilst RSI remains above 60. The market is ticking higher again today and the bulls appear to be back on track.

A close above $1746 today would confirm the breakout and imply pressure on Monday’s intraday peak of $1764.

The importance of support at $1722 is growing.

Risk Rally Hits the Buffers

As we have seen on several occasions in recent weeks, the course of the risk recovery never seems able to run smoothly.

What was seen as an all out risk rally on Monday has hit the buffers again.

The question is how much weight markets now assign to the disappointment over Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccination trial not getting the desired data that initial claims had given.

US markets pares some of the gains of the risk rally yesterday but appear to have steadied now.

The supportive comments of Fed chair Powell have certainly been a key factor in recent market moves and the old adage of “never fight the Fed” once more springs to mind.

US equity futures are finding support today, but given how US Treasury yields are a shade lower today, the traction of the rally has again been lost.

The prospect of a trending move for risk and to break the shackles of recent ranges still remains some way off. In data out early this morning, UK inflation came in slightly lower than expected on both headline (+0.8%) and core (+1.4%). This is seeping into mild sterling underperformance this morning.