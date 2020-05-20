GBP/USD Forecast: "Momentum is Beginning to Struggle"

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate is quoted at 1.2260 in mid-week trade, following a rally that saw the pair recovery from a month-low at 1.2082. But, Richard Perry, an analyst at Hantec Markets says the recovery is already starting to lose momentum.

As the dollar has come under pressure in recent sessions, this has driven a GBP/USD rebound.

However, the move is now into an important near term phase and the strength of the bulls is being tested.

The supply from all the old lows of April and early May between $1.2160/$1.2265 will house a raft of stale bulls who have been licking their wounds for the past week.

The market is now testing their resolve.

A couple of positive candles may have improved the very near term outlook, but there needs to be a decisive move clear of this resistance band to suggest the bulls are confident of this rally continuing.

The rebound has stalled in the past 24 hours (and will not be helped today by a slight negative surprise in the UK inflation data).

A downtrend of the past three weeks on Cable is creaking with the rally, but already we see momentum is beginning to struggle.

The RSI losing steam in the mid-40s around the level where previously it had used as a floor is an indication that the old support is still new resistance.

Hourly momentum is also beginning to tail lower this morning. Initial support at $1.2215 being breached would reflect the market falling away again, with negative momentum mounting below $1.2180.

Markets Struggle to Break their Shackles

As we have seen on several occasions in recent weeks, the course of the risk recovery never seems able to run smoothly.

What was seen as an all out risk rally on Monday has hit the buffers again.

The question is how much weight markets now assign to the disappointment over Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccination trial not getting the desired data that initial claims had given.

US markets pares some of the gains of the risk rally yesterday but appear to have steadied now.

The supportive comments of Fed chair Powell have certainly been a key factor in recent market moves and the old adage of “never fight the Fed” once more springs to mind.

US equity futures are finding support today, but given how US Treasury yields are a shade lower today, the traction of the rally has again been lost.

The prospect of a trending move for risk and to break the shackles of recent ranges still remains some way off.

In data out early this morning, UK inflation came in slightly lower than expected on both headline (+0.8%) and core (+1.4%). This is seeping into mild sterling underperformance this morning.