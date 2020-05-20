EUR/USD Forecast: "Growing Positive Bias"

Image © Adobe Images

The EUR/USD exchange rate is quoted at 1.0950 in mid-week trade, an advance of 0.23% on where it commenced the day. Richard Perry, an analyst at Hantec Markets, says he is getting increasingly bullish on this pair.

A second positive close in a row, with the market holding above the $1.0890 pivot, this leaves a growing positive bias now.

Although the market continues to trade within what is now approaching a seven week trading range between $1.0725/$1.1015, there is developing positive intent.

However, reaching the top of the trading band is one thing, but breaking out is entirely different. The bulls need to drive the RSI to closing above 60 to really suggest there is a serious momentum behind the move.

Furthermore, MACD lines need to be accelerating above neutral. These would both then be positioning with decisive two month highs and suggest the bulls are really in control.

For now, trading above the $1.0890 pivot leaves a positive bias within the range, for pressure towards $1.1000/$1.1015.

The market is ticking higher again early today and we are happy to position for a test of $1.1000/$1.1015.

The hourly chart shows the market starting to find support at higher levels and pushing on with increasingly positive momentum.

There is support now $1.0900/$1.0920 today and expect a retest at least of yesterday’s high of $1.0975.

A decisive close above $1.1000/$1.1015 opens $1.1145 as the next key resistance. Failure back under $1.0890 would neutralise again.

Risk Rally Hits the Buffers

As we have seen on several occasions in recent weeks, the course of the risk recovery never seems able to run smoothly.

What was seen as an all out risk rally on Monday has hit the buffers again.

The question is how much weight markets now assign to the disappointment over Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccination trial not getting the desired data that initial claims had given.

US markets pares some of the gains of the risk rally yesterday but appear to have steadied now.

The supportive comments of Fed chair Powell have certainly been a key factor in recent market moves and the old adage of “never fight the Fed” once more springs to mind.

US equity futures are finding support today, but given how US Treasury yields are a shade lower today, the traction of the rally has again been lost.

The prospect of a trending move for risk and to break the shackles of recent ranges still remains some way off. In data out early this morning, UK inflation came in slightly lower than expected on both headline (+0.8%) and core (+1.4%). This is seeping into mild sterling underperformance this morning.