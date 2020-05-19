Gold Price Forecast: Prospect for Further Gains Not Yet Over says Analyst

Gold prices retain a bullish tone says analyst Richard Perry at Hantec Markets, even if a highly-anticipated breakout to fresh new highs has not yet materialised.

The breakout to new multi-year highs has not gone quite to plan for gold, but the prospect is not over yet.

Given the strength of the early morning position on gold yesterday, we had been looking for a closing breakout above $1746 and then to see an orderly pullback towards $1738/$1746.

In the event, a sharp intraday retracement to $1726 and what looks to be a shooting star candlestick is a warning. We still hold a positive view of gold, but the bulls need to re-establish themselves today.

Another negative candlestick today, with a close under $1722 would make us wary of the backing upside. Momentum is still strong, but again the bulls need to react today. A positive candle that steadies the ship is needed.

Essentially, the two week uptrend support remains intact at $1706 today but given how the bulls were positioning, losing $1722 support would be disappointing now. The hourly chart still suggests this is a pullback into support, but it is an important phase for seeing how strong the bulls are now.

We are still confident of further multi-year highs in due course, and are happy to buy into weakness. It is just that a bull failure on this breakout pushes this outlook further into the future.

Markets Strike a Bullish Tone

Improved Market Sentiment Aids Sterling, Commodities

Risk appetite has had several shots in the arm at the beginning of this week.

Markets had already been reacting to the accommodative comments from Fed chair Powell in his interview, aired over the weekend.

This was then added to with the encouraging trial results for a COVID-19 vaccination in the US. Furthermore, moves by France and Germany to back a system of grants for the €500bn EU Recovery Fund are also a positive step forward.

A big jump in US Treasury yields (with a risk positive bear steepener on the yield curve) with the US 10 year yield +10basis points higher. Equities also stormed higher across the world.

On forex, a rally for the commodity currencies, the euro and the embattled sterling. We also see commodities following these lines, with oil sharply higher, whilst gold, seen as more of a safe haven play, pulling back sharply from a breakout.

Market moves are still feeling the legacy of these move today. Although there has been a minor pull lower on US yields, equity futures are holding up well.

Risk positive moves continue and today’s testimony from Jerome Powell could give the bulls another boost later today. It will also be very interesting to see how the market now plays gold. Prior to yesterday’s bull failure, the set-up for multi-year highs was solid.

Early moves today are a touch uncertainty, but this breakout may now have to be put on ice whilst the market digests these risk positive factors.