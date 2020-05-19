GBP/USD Forecast: "We Feel Wise to Sit out a Rally"

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate has recovered back to 1.22 over the course of the past 24 hours, however Richard Perry, an analyst at Hantec Markets, says he is yet to be convinced that Sterling is ready to make a more concerted recovery.

The decisive break below $1.2160 support was a key move on GBP/USD.

It was a signal of intent and even though the market rebounded from $1.2075 yesterday, there is still the risk of this rebound falling back over once more.

The resistance of a two week downtrend sits at $1.2255 will be an early indication of how strong this rebound is.

The market is also up into band of overhead supply $1.2160/$1.2265 of all the old April/May lows and again this will be a good indication of how strong this rally really is.

Strictly speaking, $1.2245 is the neckline resistance of a double top still. Given the momentum indicators rolled decisively over or turned negative with the recent breakdown, they will also be watched.

We feel wise to sit out a rally, in anticipation of a bull failure for the next move lower again. It would need a considerable move higher, above $1.2400 at least to suggest the bulls really trust a recovery.

Improved Market Sentiment Aids Sterling, Commodities

Risk appetite has had several shots in the arm at the beginning of this week.

Markets had already been reacting to the accommodative comments from Fed chair Powell in his interview, aired over the weekend.

This was then added to with the encouraging trial results for a COVID-19 vaccination in the US. Furthermore, moves by France and Germany to back a system of grants for the €500bn EU Recovery Fund are also a positive step forward.

A big jump in US Treasury yields (with a risk positive bear steepener on the yield curve) with the US 10 year yield +10basis points higher. Equities also stormed higher across the world.

On forex, a rally for the commodity currencies, the euro and the embattled sterling. We also see commodities following these lines, with oil sharply higher, whilst gold, seen as more of a safe haven play, pulling back sharply from a breakout.

Market moves are still feeling the legacy of these move today. Although there has been a minor pull lower on US yields, equity futures are holding up well.

Risk positive moves continue and today’s testimony from Jerome Powell could give the bulls another boost later today. It will also be very interesting to see how the market now plays gold. Prior to yesterday’s bull failure, the set-up for multi-year highs was solid.

Early moves today are a touch uncertainty, but this breakout may now have to be put on ice whilst the market digests these risk positive factors.