EUR/USD Forecast: "Finally Some Signs of Life"

Richard Perry, analyst at Hantec Markets, says today will prove to be a critical day for the EUR/USD exchange rate as a break above the $1.0890 pivot must hold if the bulls are to maintain the initiative.

After more than a week of going almost nowhere, finally some signs of life.

Fundamental drives have impacted where Fed chair Powell’s supportive comments spurred USD weakness, and Eurozone Recovery Fund traction have supported the euro.

Will the dollar weakness and euro strength that emerged yesterday be enough for EUR/USD to now go on a bull run?

For almost two weeks the market has been stuck in a mini range 1.0765/1.0890 but the bulls have stirred from their slumber to break above the $1.0890 pivot.

This move needs to now hold today. It has been an important pivot throughout the past six weeks and is a key gauge for sentiment of the market.

Holding above will leave EUR/USD in the upper half of the $1.0725/$1.1015 trading range and suggest pressure growing on $1.1000/$1.1015.

Momentum indicators are now ticking higher, but are still within the confines of ranging outlooks.

The RSI will be the one to watch, moving to a two week high, the bulls are building a position. If it moves into the high 50s it would be a signal of real strength building in a move higher (confirms above 60).

A failure back under $1.0890 would be disappointing today and simply reinstate the previously sticky outlook around $1.0800.

A Shot in the Arm

Risk appetite has had several shots in the arm at the beginning of this week.

Markets had already been reacting to the accommodative comments from Fed chair Powell in his interview, aired over the weekend.

This was then added to with the encouraging trial results for a COVID-19 vaccination in the US. Furthermore, moves by France and Germany to back a system of grants for the €500bn EU Recovery Fund are also a positive step forward.

A big jump in US Treasury yields (with a risk positive bear steepener on the yield curve) with the US 10 year yield +10basis points higher. Equities also stormed higher across the world.

On forex, a rally for the commodity currencies, the euro and the embattled sterling. We also see commodities following these lines, with oil sharply higher, whilst gold, seen as more of a safe haven play, pulling back sharply from a breakout.

Market moves are still feeling the legacy of these move today. Although there has been a minor pull lower on US yields, equity futures are holding up well.

Risk positive moves continue and today’s testimony from Jerome Powell could give the bulls another boost later today. It will also be very interesting to see how the market now plays gold. Prior to yesterday’s bull failure, the set-up for multi-year highs was solid.

Early moves today are a touch uncertainty, but this breakout may now have to be put on ice whilst the market digests these risk positive factors.