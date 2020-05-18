Gold Prices to Leap 70% on Significant Inflationary Surprise According to Economist

- Bank of America raise gold price forecasts

- Rising inflation to drive demand for gold

- Inflation to make its return over coming months

- Saxobank says stagnation could even occur

Image © Adobe Stock

A backdrop of lacklustre economic growth and ballooning central bank balance sheets could create the perfect conditions for a spike in inflation, which could in turn provide the perfect conditions for a significant rally in gold prices according to analysts.

The conditions for a spike in inflation - after years of near-deflationary conditions in global economies - are being laid by a combination of significant central bank balance sheet expansion, as well as huge fiscal spending splurges by governments intent on fighting the economic ills of the coronavirus pandemic.

This splurge in monetary expansion and spending comes as the world's economies go into their most severe contraction since the 1930s, ensuring gold becomes increasingly attractive for investors seeking a hedge against inflation. Gold's shine increases during periods of inflation as the commodity is considered a non-inflatable store of value, thereby offering investors a safe-haven investment while fiat currencies devalue.

"The size of major central bank balance sheets has been stable at around 25% of GDP for the last decade or so, just like the gold price. As economic output contracts sharply, fiscal outlays surge, and central bank balance sheets double, fiat currencies could come under pressure. And investors will aim for gold," says Michael Widmer, Commodity Strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Economic textbooks say raising money supply into a shrinking or stagnant economy is a prime driver of inflationary pressures, which is why the scale of any inflationary impulses over coming months could well depend on how fast economies recover.

According to Bank of America's economists, U.S. GDP could fall by 30% year-on-year in 2Q20, the steepest drop in modern history. Other countries like Japan will likely experience a 21.8% decline in output in 2Q20, while China just reported a contraction of 6.8% in 1Q20.

"With the Fed committing to do whatever it takes to prevent widespread bankruptcies across the U.S., Congress injecting a $2tn fiscal stimulus plan, and economic growth on standstill until there is a cure or a vaccine, inflation could rise even if GDP does not. This backdrop should prove very positive for gold, in our view. Similarly, the sharp increase in the ECB balance sheet in recent years, coupled with the likely massive expansion ahead, should provide strong support to gold," says Widmer.

While central banks are rapidly boosting their balance sheets, governments are also boosting the amount of money they are willing to spend on saving their economies, with Bank of America saying the expansion in spending is on a scale never seen before during peacetime.

"Fiscal spending plans across developed economies are nothing short of breathtaking whether we look at them in dollar terms or as a percentage of each nation's GDP. Of course, emerging economies do not have the domestic savings base to attempt such an extraordinary feat, but their central banks may opt to reduce DM sovereign bonds in favour of gold," says Widmer.

The UK provides a prime example of an economy that could be laying the conditions for uncomfortably high inflation, according to economist David Owen at Jefferies.

"In contrast to what was seen in the financial crisis, the money supply is accelerating and could grow by more than 10% later in the year. Along with a potential explosion in national debt, this arguably makes a period of higher inflation more likely at some point, with implications for financial markets," says Owen.

Jeffereies say it is very possible, the Bank of England ends up buying much of the additional debt that the UK government issues in coming months as part of an ever-expanding quantitative easing programme, which raises the odds of higher inflation occurring in coming months.

The Bank of England left interest rates and their quantitative easing programme unchanged at £200BN at their May 07 meeting, but policy makers were seen to be laying the ground for announcing a further expansion of the programme. Expectations have grown since Andy Haldane, the Bank of England’s chief economist, said the Bank was considering cutting interest rates to below zero while expanding the menu of financial assets that it would buy up under its quantitative easing programme.

"Whatever happens to the profile of GDP in the next year or so, budget deficits are set to explode and with them debt issuance. If the BoE ends up buying much of this debt through an expanded QE programme then ultimately, in contrast to what was seen after the financial crisis, the money supply M4 could end up growing by 10% or more. Currently financial markets may be focused on all the many downside risks to the economy and how deflationary they will be," says Owen. "But, on a 1-2 year view we could be entering a world where inflation surprises on the upside."

Steen Jakobsen, Chief Investment Officer at Saxo Bank holds a hawkish view on inflation, even introducing the word 'stagflation' into the mix.

"We have full confidence that when we leave 2020 the policy measures taken will prompt strong inflationary forces that even point to the risk of stagflation," says Jakobsen. "Think of the Marshall Plan after WWII, where the US issued infinite credit to war-torn Europe in order to create demand and help the destroyed continent rebuild. In economics, this is Say’s law: the idea that supply creates its own demand. And that will be the solution here because failure via debt-deflation and a credit implosion is not an option. Governments will create money far beyond any on- or off-balance sheet constraint."

Above: Gold price history, source: IG.

Staglation is simply 'stagnation and inflation': a scenario where inflation is running high as an economy shrinks or stagnates. It is problematic in that the measures central banks have to engage to lower inflation - namely raising interest rates - negatively impacts economic growth.

This is a scenario that understandably creates an incredibly supportive fundamental backdrop for gold demand and prices.

"With the central bank policy tool box empty, we think we are on the verge of full Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), when politicians take the reins from obsolete central banks and expand spending without constraint from debt issuance (true money printing!)," says Jakobsen.

Expectations for stagnation understandably rest with a view that the injection of capital into the global economy fails to stimulate economic growth, but with lockdowns lifting across the world economies could well recover to the extent that the odds of stagflation decline drastically.

Under such a scenario, the incredibly pro-gold scenario of stagflation is avoided. However, Jakobsen says too much damage has been done and the course towards a world of higher inflation has already been plotted.

"The global economy has become a financialised super tanker fuelled by credit and low interest. It was heading for The Port of Deflation, but this new crisis has the super-tanker changing course as quickly as it can — which is not very quick, and seas are heavy — toward a new destination called The Port of High Inflation. The global bull market of 2009-2020, the longest in history, just died of coronavirus. In its wake, we have the weakest economic and political structures since the 1930s," says Jakobsen.

Amidst expectations for rising inflation, economists at Bank of America mark-to-market their gold price forecasts and now project an average gold price of $1,695/oz in 2020 and $2,063/oz in 2021.

"As central banks and governments double their balance sheets and fiscal deficits respectively (see Fed balance sheet likely to double this year), we have also decided to up our 18m gold target," says Widmer.

They lift their 18 month gold price target from $2000/oz to $3000/oz.