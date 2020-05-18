The Low is in for Oil Prices says State Street Analyst

- Oil prices jump at start of the new week

- 6th straight weekly drop in U.S. oil production

- Covid-19 death and infection rates reach a +ve milestone

Image © Adobe Stock

The price of oil has surged at the start of the week with markets eyeing the imminent roll over of the June contract; which just one month ago witnessed the curious scenario where the U.S. benchmark WTI went negative.

It appears one month on and the market is looking the other direction: spot WTI oil prices are seen higher by 10% at $32.23 a barrel while Brent crude prices are trading 7% higher at $34.94.

"Whilst West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices turned negative last month, the oil market appears much calmer as the June contract approaches. Supply has been cut by OPEC+ since April and US oil production has fallen," says Ben Jones, multi-asset class strategist at State Street Global Markets. "As oil demand starts to recover, there are signs of a quick and strong demand recovery, despite the broader economic recovering remaining weak."

"Oil’s gains today are a world away from the madness that attended the last front-month contract expiry. Now oil is in high demand, if the reaction in markets is to be believed, a perfect illustration of the idea that markets rarely do the same thing twice. Since mid-April we have had production cuts, but crucially a reopening of the Chinese economy, with data pointing to a healthy rebound thus far. Should this situation be replicated as more of the West opens up again, then once again those brave souls that bought oil at the lows will look like geniuses, even if their sanity was doubted at the time," says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at IG.

The fall in supply driving oil prices higher is reflected in the latest Baker Hughes report showing the total number of oil and gas rigs in the U.S. fell last week by 35, leaving 339 standing.

Total oil and gas rigs are now 648 fewer than this time last year, a more than 65% drop off in a single year.

According to the data, the number of oil rigs decreased for the week by 34, bringing the total to 258 It is the fewest number of active oil rigs in play since mid-2009.

As a result, the EIA’s estimate for last week is that oil production in the US fell to 11.6MMbopd on average, which is 1.5MMbopd off the all-time high and 300,000bopd lower than the week prior.

It is the sixth straight weekly production decline.

The rally in oil prices reflect not only a production base that has tightened significantly owing to many marginal producers going to the wall, but they also coincide with a bout of improved market sentiment, that see global stock markets pointing higher once more.

Investor confidence has grown as the global covid-19 infection curve starts to decline: global cases rose by 0.9% in the last day to just over 4.7m. According to Jim Reid, Strategist at Deutsche Bank that is the first time the daily growth rate has fallen below one per cent since 24 February. Covid-19 deaths rose by 0.7% to over 315K, making this the first sub-one per cent rise in daily global deaths of the outbreak.

The market assumption is that the trajectory of the pandemic will allow the global economy to unlock, just in time to prevent a permanent structural breakdown. A sharp recovery from here would be bullish for the economy, which is in turn reflected in recovering stock market valuations and commodity prices.

"As the U.S. begins to open, individuals are getting back in their cars and avoiding public transport. The message from Apple mobility data shows that the number of requests for driving directions has moved above the 13 January baseline, but public transit direction requests are still only around 30 percent of the baseline. Despite the risk of a second wave of infections and repeat lockdowns, the low price for oil seems to be in for now," says Jones.