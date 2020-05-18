USD/JPY Forecast: 106.90 Pivot is Key

Image © Adobe Images

The USD/JPY exchange rate is quoted at 107.28 at the start of the new week, and we hear from Richard Perry, an analyst at Hantec Markets, that traders should watch a 200 pip band between 106/108, with a pivot around 106.90 in the middle.

As the increased price volatility of early last week has settled down, we see that Dollar/Yen is once more struggling for direction.

There is the slight negative bias that comes with the market posting lower highs and lower lows over the past month or so.

Although the bulls overcame a minor resistance at 107.50 last week, the more considerable 108.00 barrier remains intact.

The market has since settled down to trade slightly above the old pivot of 106.90.

Effectively, there is a 200 pip band between 106/108, with a pivot around 106.90 in the middle.

The hourly chart shows the lows of each of the past three sessions have all come between 106.75/106.90 before closing above the pivot.

Momentum indicators is essentially neutral and there is still a lack of conviction in the market.

Above 107.40 opens the 108.00 resistance again. However, with a lack of conviction signals we are neutral.

Sentiment Turns Positive

The ebb and flow of market sentiment has once more seen flow back into risk at the start of the week.

An interview by Fed chair Powell on the programme, 60 Minutes, in the US last night has been taken as a glass half full. Powell talked about the prospect of unemployment peaking at around 20% to 25% and perhaps a GDP shrinkage of over -20%.

However, he was also confident of the rebound too, potentially as soon as Q3 this year, although decisive economic recovery may not be seen until a vaccination has been found.

Powell continued to re-iterate no desire for negative interest rates but the Fed can do more if needed and it is not out of ammunition. Whilst there was nothing overly new in this interview, it seems to have reassured markets today. One area really reacting positively this morning are the precious metals, with gold breaking out to its highest level since 2012.

However, there is also broad positive sentiment across asset classes too. This comes amid further news of economies such as the US, Denmark and Italy stepping up their easing of lockdown measures.

Additionally, although Japan fell into recession in Q1, Japanese GDP came in broadly better than expected. The question now, is whether the bulls can build on this positive start to the week.