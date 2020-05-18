GBP/USD Forecast: "Concern has been Justified"

Image © Adobe Images

The GBP/USD exchange rate starts the week at 1.2085 and the latest technical forecasts from Richard Perry, an analyst at Hantec Markets, shows that the Sterling bulls are really starting to struggle.

We have been increasingly concerned for the outlook of sterling in recent sessions, and it seems that this concern has been justified.

A trend lower has formed over the past two weeks and with a succession of negative candlesticks, Cable has now decisively broken the support of the key April low at $1.2160.

This leaves GBP/USD at a seven week low, but more importantly, there is little real support to prevent what could be a significant decline now.

During the hugely elevated volatility of the March sell-off and rebound, Cable sliced through previous crucial 2019 support of $1.1957/$1.2020 (which formed during the height of concern over Brexit uncertainty).

This is now all that stands between here and the $1.1405 March low. Momentum indicators are increasingly negatively configured now, with RSI confirming the breakdown to multi-week lows but only in the mid-30s (i.e. with further downside potential), whilst Stochastics and MACD lines are also increasingly negative.

Near term rallies will be seen as a chance to sell this week, where the breakdown at $1.2160 is now the start of overhead supply of all the stale bulls from April into May.

The two week downtrend comes in at $1.2285 today. There is room for a bounce back, but the bulls are really struggling now.

Sentiment Turns Positive

The ebb and flow of market sentiment has once more seen flow back into risk at the start of the week.

An interview by Fed chair Powell on the programme, 60 Minutes, in the US last night has been taken as a glass half full. Powell talked about the prospect of unemployment peaking at around 20% to 25% and perhaps a GDP shrinkage of over -20%.

However, he was also confident of the rebound too, potentially as soon as Q3 this year, although decisive economic recovery may not be seen until a vaccination has been found.

Powell continued to re-iterate no desire for negative interest rates but the Fed can do more if needed and it is not out of ammunition. Whilst there was nothing overly new in this interview, it seems to have reassured markets today. One area really reacting positively this morning are the precious metals, with gold breaking out to its highest level since 2012.

However, there is also broad positive sentiment across asset classes too. This comes amid further news of economies such as the US, Denmark and Italy stepping up their easing of lockdown measures.

Additionally, although Japan fell into recession in Q1, Japanese GDP came in broadly better than expected. The question now, is whether the bulls can build on this positive start to the week.