EUR/USD Forecast: "Slightest Negative Bias"

Image © Adobe Images

The EUR/USD exchange rate is quoted at 1.0814 at the start of the new week, and Richard Perry, an analyst at Hantec Markets tells us how the coming days could pan out for the world's most liquid currency pair.

The euro continues to fluctuate in a near term band of around 125 pips against the dollar.

There is little real direction as the market remains steady between support at $1.0765 and resistance of the mid-range pivot at $1.0890.

Momentum indicators remain becalmed in a state of consolidation, with the price sitting steady in the lower half of the six week trading range between $1.0725/$1.1015.

Across the course of last week the market fluctuated within this tighter band but lacks direction.

There is the slightest negative bias as Stochastics (the most sensitive momentum indicator) edge lower, but the last two candles have cancelled each other out and the market is all but flat tis morning.

So, breaching the support or resistance is needed for direction. Support of note is at $1.0765 with resistance at the pivot of $1.0890. For now, much else is just noise.

Sentiment Turns Positive

The ebb and flow of market sentiment has once more seen flow back into risk at the start of the week.

An interview by Fed chair Powell on the programme, 60 Minutes, in the US last night has been taken as a glass half full. Powell talked about the prospect of unemployment peaking at around 20% to 25% and perhaps a GDP shrinkage of over -20%.

However, he was also confident of the rebound too, potentially as soon as Q3 this year, although decisive economic recovery may not be seen until a vaccination has been found.

Powell continued to re-iterate no desire for negative interest rates but the Fed can do more if needed and it is not out of ammunition. Whilst there was nothing overly new in this interview, it seems to have reassured markets today. One area really reacting positively this morning are the precious metals, with gold breaking out to its highest level since 2012.

However, there is also broad positive sentiment across asset classes too. This comes amid further news of economies such as the US, Denmark and Italy stepping up their easing of lockdown measures.

Additionally, although Japan fell into recession in Q1, Japanese GDP came in broadly better than expected. The question now, is whether the bulls can build on this positive start to the week.