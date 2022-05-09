Pound Sterling's Slide against Euro and Dollar Enters another Week

GBP down against EUR, USD

Momentum firmly in favour of further losses

But beware temporary relief rallies

Stock markets in the red

Weighing further on GBP

Image © Adobe Images

The British Pound is losing value to the Dollar and Euro at the start of the new week with investors continuing to sell in the wake of the Bank of England's cautious rate hike and amidst an ongoing backdrop of deteriorating global investor sentiment.

Sterling plummeted last week after the Bank raised interest rates by a further 25 basis points but warned that the UK economic outlook had deteriorated significantly.

This lead investors to bring down their expectations for the number of future rate hikes at the Bank, which weighed on the Pound accordingly.

The strength of the selloff has meanwhile created significant downward technical momentum for Sterling exchange rates, meaning selling is likely to extend on the near-term horizon.

The Pound to Euro exchange rate is a further 0.12% weaker at 1.6688 at the time of writing, the Pound to Dollar exchange rate is down 0.40% at 1.2285. (Set your FX rate alert here).

Above: GBP/USD (top) and GBP/EUR (bottom) at daily timeframes.

Pound Oversold Near-term

Although near-term momentum remains firmly pitted against the currency some near-term relief rallies might shape up this week as some GBP exchange rates reach oversold conditions.

The Pound-Dollar exchange rate is particularly oversold, with the Relative Strength Index on the daily chart reading at 26.36; a RSI reading below 30 indicates a financial asset is oversold.

But the RSI on GBP/USD has been on balance below 30 since April 22 due to the overwhelming nature of the exchange rate's losses, which is unusual from an historic perspective.

This could mean the RSI is no longer a reliable indicator of a counter-trend correction, or that the trend lower in Sterling is now deeply entrenched.

Above: GBP/USD daily with the RSI indicator in the lower panel.

Analysts at UOB Bank say on Monday the "rapid and strong build-up in downward momentum suggests GBP could weaken further".

"Further weakness still appears likely even though oversold shorter-term conditions could lead to a couple of days of consolidation first," says analyst Quek Ser Leang at UOB in Singapore.

The Pound's Fundamentals are Poor

The consensus amongst currency analysts is that any strength in the Pound over coming days would likely to be short-lived given the unsupportive fundamentals posed by a slowing economy.

"As the UK economy rebounds out of the pandemic, it is now being confronted by a new shock, the rising cost of living, which is set to lead to a sharp slowdown in growth," says Fabrice Montagné, an economist at Barclays.

The Bank of England warned the UK economy would risk a protracted slump in economic growth over coming months were it to continue raising interest rates according to the market's current expectations.

The Bank's economic modelling is relatively complicated from layman's perspective: they don't offer a single forecast, instead they offer a number of forecasts based on a set of assumptions.

One of the most important assumptions is that the basic interest rate - known as Bank Rate - rises in line with market expectations.

Current market expectations are for a number rate rises that take Bank Rate to 2.5% by 2023, and according to Bank of England forecasts this will contribute to a number of quarters of negative economic growth in 2022 and 2023 if realised.

The implication is therefore that the market might be anticipating too many rate hikes and since the Bank's Thursday policy meeting these expectations have responded by coming down.

This has weighed on the Pound.

Ahead of the Bank's meeting the market was anticipating 130 points worth of rate hikes over the remainder of 2022, today there are approximately 120 points of hikes expected.

This is arguably still elevated and can come down further, potentially weighing on the Pound.

"We do not expect the BoE to hike Bank Rate as much as financial markets expect," says Montagné, "the post-COVID recovery continued into early 2022, little impacted by the Omicron wave, but has collided with a new shock: the rising cost of living."

With inflation surging in the UK and around the world Barclays economists say the extent of the economic slowdown in the UK will depend on whether households tap into accumulated savings, and the strength of nominal wage growth.

And the Global Market Backdrop isn't Helping

Further weighing on the Pound is an ongoing decline in global stock markets, which signifies low investor morale.

The Pound is a pro-cyclical currency that traditionally rallies when investors are optimistic and speculative capital is flowing into the UK.

When these conditions reverse that speculative capital tends to leave the UK's significant financial services sector, in turn weighing on the Pound.

This is certainly the dominant theme at present and global indices are in the red on Monday as a familiar set of drivers remain entrenched:

1) the war in Ukraine continues with little end in sight and investors are wary of what Russian President Vladimir Putin might say at Monday's Victory Day celebrations.

"Putin’s speech is likely to provide a clue about what he plans to do with his “special military operation” in Ukraine: bring it to an end or extend it to a larger war," says Marshall Gittler, Head of Investment Research at BDSwiss Group.

2) The war is contributing to higher energy and commodity costs, further fuelling global inflation.

3) The Federal Reserve is in an aggressive rate hiking cycle that promises to suck liquidity out of the global economy over coming months, in turn weighing on global growth.

4) China continues to doggedly pursue its zero-covid approach to Covid-19 meaning harsh lockdowns continue in regions and cities of the world's second largest economy.

China is an engine of global growth and global manufacturing and until the Chinese economy recovers investors will likely remain defensive.

Chinese trade data for April was released Monday and showed imports down 0.1% in March and unchanged in April.

Exports were disappointed, coming in at 3.9%, down sharply from 14.7% previously.

"The restrictions in Shanghai are already having a chilling effect on economic output there, as well as port activity, or rather the lack of it, as container ships continue to sit off the Chinese coast waiting to be unloaded. Any prospect of supply chain concerns easing looks even further away than it was a few months ago," says Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets.

This cocktail of global investor concerns help entrench the conditions for further weakness in the Pound.