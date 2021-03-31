April is a Strong Month for Pound Sterling Show Studies of Seasonal Trends

Image © Adobe Images

The Pound has a long established tendency to outperform most other major currencies in any given April month, according to research from Nomura and Bank of America Global Research, and if that pattern repeats this year it could take Sterling back to the top of the 2021 leaderboard.

Analysis shows that Sterling typically rises against all G10 currencies in April except the Australian Dollar, with the Pound-Dollar rate rising by an average of nearly two percent in more recent years.

They also show that April is consistently a dire month for the Dollar in general, and that May is better for the greenback.

"We argue it’s not a great investment strategy on its own, but it would be wrong to completely ignore it," says Jordan Rochester, a strategist at Nomura. "Seasonality should be used as a complement to a trade rationale, not the backbone of the argument."

Rochester looked back over decades worth of price and performance data recently and found the Pound-Dollar rate had risen in eight out of ten April months or 81% of instances going back to 2000, and by between 0.9% and 1.1%.

A similar trend was observed in the FTSE All Share Index, which rose by around 2.2%.

"April does seem to be historically strong for the UK," Rochester says. "It’s been a tough March so far, with US rates selling off quickly. But with the April seasonality effect for GBP/USD coming up, there should be support to keep GBP’s uptrend intact."

The Pound-Dollar rate would trade around 1.39 if rising one percent from Wednesday's levels, although it's not only the greenback that Sterling tends to get the better of in April.

Analysts at BofA Global Research meanwhile said this week that likely Pound Sterling gains against the Euro, Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc are also noteworthy too.

"Our analysis shows that April has consistently been the best month for GBP and especially GBP/USD which has rallied by nearly 2% on average. Only Brexit has derailed these flows but more broadly," says Kamal Sharma, a strategist at BofA Global Research."The consistency of GBP outperformance over the past 15-years through various phases of the business cycle does indicate that the source of the outperformance is exogenous flow and we think the FTSE 100 is the source ."

Sharma and colleagues suspect that Sterling's April strength results from transactions relating to dividends of FTSE 100 companies, a majority of which are Dollar-earning multinational firms who often pay dividends around this time of year.

They say this explains why Sterling has consistently strengthened during April over a near two decade period and through both good and bad market conditions.

Sharma also found that the Pound's tendency to rise in April has strengthened further in more recent years.

"Our analysis shows that the pace of GBP/USD accelerates through the month and is concentrated in the third week of April," Sharma says, adding:

"Heading into what is traditionally the strongest seasonal month for GBP, we reiterate that the risks to our GBP forecasts lay to the upside, particularly versus the low yielders: CHF, JPY and EUR. With the Bank of England comfortable in its new found hawkishness and the UK economy steadily returning back online, the data flow should continue to highlight relative UK macro outperformance in the coming quarters. We would expect this to translate into positive asset allocation decisions and therefore a higher GBP over the coming months."