Pound Sterling Rallies against Euro and Dollar after Bailey Pushes Back on Negative Interest Rates at Bank of England

The debate over whether to introduce negative interest rates at the Bank of England has intensified over the past 24 hours, and the British Pound is reacting by going higher.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey indicated cutting interest rates to 0% or below was not likely anytime soon.

Bailey's comments come hours after Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee Member Silvana Tenreyro said that while the Bank was not ready to act, negative interest rates could be of benefit to the economy.

Tenreyro's comments were not a significant surprise as she has long erred on the side of being proactive when it comes to monetary policy decisions, leaving the market to try and gauge the thinking of other members of the decision making panel.

Market focus today turned to MPC member Ben Broadbent for his views, but he failed to mention negative interest rates at all in a speech delivered on Tuesday.

He did however say that monetary policy settings - i.e. interest rates and quantitative easing - will remain accommodative for as long as necessary.

"The Committee has also said that it would need firm evidence of a significant narrowing in spare capacity, and of a sustainable return of inflation to the 2% target, before considering whether to withdraw any of this stimulus," said Broadbent.

The decision to omit explicit mention of negative interest rates - even thought it is the central focus on policy debate - and instead talk of the conditions required to raise interest rates, suggests he and other members of the Committee are some way off on lending their vote to negative rates.

Above: GBP/EUR reacts to the Bailey comments by going higher.

The Pound has reacted by going higher: the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is half a percent up at 1.1185, the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate is up by a similar margin at 1.3594.

The Pound is up against most major currencies, suggesting the UK currency is becoming increasingly reactive to domestic drivers concerning the economy and Bank of England policy now that a Brexit deal has been agreed.

"GBP/USD rallied above 1.3600 on diminished likelihood of Bank of England (BoE) policy rate cuts. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey downplayed again the possibility of negative interest rates pointing out “there are a lot of issues with it”. We expect the BoE to keep the Bank rate at 0.10% through 2021 and see the risk GBP/USD trades closer to 1.4000," says Elias Haddad, a strategist at CBA.

In a media interview, Bailey said he did not believe UK unemployment would hit its projected 8%, thanks to job-protection schemes put in place by the government.

He added that economic activity during the first quarter would be depressed until Covid-19 vaccines are widespread enough to allow a lifting of some of the lockdown restrictions.

Bailey said it is therefore still too soon to reach any conclusion about the need for future stimulus - which includes cutting rates.

The foreign exchange playbook says that when a central bank approaches an interest rate cut the currency it issues declines in value.

Market expectations for a rate cut at the Bank of England in coming months have grown in the first part of 2021 following the imposition of a new nationwide lockdown aimed at stemming the spread of covid-19.

The lockdown is likely to tip the UK back into recession, meaning the Bank of England could be required to offer further support by way of rate cuts, a development that contributed to a soft start to 2021 for the British Pound.

However, the most recent round of signalling from the Bank's MPC members suggests a more notable deterioration in economic activity and the covid-19 crisis will be required before the take the drastic decision to cut interest rates into negative.