Pound-Dollar Rate Pumeled as Euro Rallies and Greenback Dives into Weekend with S&P 500 

Pound Sterling was pummeled and the Euro lifted sharply in a volatile as well as noisy final session of the week, while the Dollar and U.S. stocks came under pressure with barely more than a week to go before a landmark election that's key to the outlook for all exchange rates in the weeks and months ahead.

The Pound had rallied with enthusiasm in the early hours when September's retail sales numbers emerged stronger-than was-expected while having climbed again with as much enthusiasm when Reuters reported that France is reducing, but not abandoning, its demands of British fisheries in the Brexit negotiations.

This was after EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier held a briefing in Brussels on Wednesday where he is reported to have said he "wasn’t worried about anything else but fish." Trade minister Liz Truss was also quoted Friday saying "we've made real progress with the EU" and that a deal can be done, echoing the UK government line as both celebrated the signing of an adapted EU trade agreement with Japan.

"As has been the case during the past weeks, the GBP/USD price action should be primarily determined by the swings in EUR/USD given that GBP should, in the absence of new Brexit news, remain fairly stable," says Petr Krpata, chief EMEA strategist for currencies and bonds at ING.

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at hourly intervals alongside S&P 500 index futures (black line, left axis).

Brexit talks were said to renew this week after a short period in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson purported to have called them off, which helped to briefly make Sterling the best performing major currency of the period.

But it wasn't long on Friday before Sterling's afternoon rally was overcome by intense selling pressures that prompted GBP/USD to fall at the same time as EUR/USD was rising, leading the Pound-to-Euro rate to fall by -0.75% to trade back beneath the 1.10 handle.

"Based on where GBP is trading, risks were skewed to the downside. Certainly, Wednesday’s confirmation to restart talks was good news but there is still a way to go yet in negotiations," says Derek Halpenny, head of research, global markets EMEA and international securities at MUFG. "We have seen some remarkable resilience in EUR/USD this week and it’s not just against the dollar, the euro has outperformed, albeit modestly on a TWI basis as well. The ECB’s EUR EER is 0.5% stronger this week and the index has remained at elevated levels since a sharp rally in July. The index gained 3.4% in July into August and since the COVID crisis the EUR EER is 7.5% stronger."

Above: Euro-to-Dollar rate shown at hourly intervals alongside Pound-to-Dollar rate (black line, left axis).

It's unusual for GBP/USD to diverge from EUR/USD, and when it does there's normally a reason, although no reason was obvious on Friday.

Pre-weekend, Brexit-inspired profit-taking is one explanation for why Sterling continued to fall even as the S&P 500 and often strongly-correlated EUR/USD rallied from their own dips in the noon session.

Another possible explanation would be an elaborate and sophisticated defence of the Lira by Turkish monetary authorities, who may've sought to keep the ever depreciating currency from another day in which it set new record lows against the all-important Euro and Dollar.

The Pound-to-Dollar rate remaned pinned down near 1.30 even as EUR/USD and the S&P 500 eventually rose in lockstep off their session lows. GBP/USD is a key influence on the GBP/EUR rate whose intraday falls and 15% share of the trade-weighted Euro likely further lifted that barometer on Friday.

Above: EUR/USD (right axis) with GBP/EUR (blue line, left axis), GBP/USD (yellow), USD/TRY (orange) & EUR/TRY (black).

"Opinion polls suggest Mr Biden is ahead in the US election race and the MXN believes them, up nearly 6% against the dollar this month and much stronger against the rest of Latin America," says Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale. "Taking the last two weeks together, AUD (a very dovish central bank) and NOK are the weakest G10 currencies, while the standouts at the other end are the yen and Swiss franc. Overall, havens are doing well amid US political uncertainty.GBP has done well out of increased hope of a trade deal with the EU, even if time is running out."

Most notably, the greenback and U.S. stock markets both declined for the week with only 10 days left until the November 03 presidential election in what could be the first sign of investors second guessing ongoing assumptions. U.S. assets were sold widely following what was billed in the markets as President Donald Trump's last chance to shift opinion polls in his favour ahead of the vote, with the two having participated in a second televised election debate.

"Neither candidate was widely seen as having come out on top. With less than two weeks to go until polling day and nearly 50 million Americans estimated to have already voted early, time appears to be running out for President Donald Trump to catch up with Joe Biden. That said, the further rise in the Markit composite PMI in October suggests the economic recovery still has plenty of momentum," says Franziska Palmas at Capital Economics. "While the raft of euro-zone Q3 GDP data due next week are likely to show strong rebounds, they are old news given timelier data suggesting that recoveries were slowing at the end of the quarter. An array of economic surveys for October are likely to add to evidence that the recovery is now stalling, if not going into reverse."

Above: Dollar Index shown at hourly intervals alsongside S&P 500 index futures (black line, left axis).