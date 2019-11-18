Pound Sterling in Firm Start to Week vs. Euro and Dollar on Weekend Polls Showing Conservatives Hold a Healthy Lead

Above: Boris Johnson. © Gov.uk

- Pound-to-Euro exchange rate today: 1.1683

- Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate today:1.2925

- YouGov poll shows Conservatives hold 17 point lead

- Risk that leadership debates could shift opinion

The British Pound was seen retaining a firm tone on Monday following the release of polls over the weekend that showed the Conservative Party was maintaining a solid lead against the opposition Labour Party.

A YouGov poll released on November 16 showed that the Conservatives of Boris Johnson had increased their lead over Labour by three points.

The poll, which tracks changes with a similar poll conducted on November 12 showed:

Conservatives: 45% (+3)

Labour: 28% (-)

Liberal Democrats: 15% (-)

The Brexit Party: 4% (-)

YouGov is widely held by markets to be the most important of the polls, this is simply down to their accuracy in calling the final outcome of recent national votes. YouGov first picked up the dramatic drop in support suffered by Theresa May in the 2017 General Election campaign, and their final poll was very close to the actual vote itself.

Above: The YouGov poll tracker, image courtesy of YouGov

"The market is on balance inclined to believe the polls, but is still scarred by the 2017 experience to fully commit to the Tory majority scenario until closer to the time. It doesn’t help that from a polling trend perspective, it looks spookily like 2017 again with both Labour and the Conservatives marginalising the smaller parties and enjoying a “day one” bounce," says Jordan Rochester, a foreign exchange strategist with investment bank Nomura. "Folks are unwilling to buy into the end game trades this early on in a campaign. Given I expect polling between Labour/Tories to narrow as the campaign develops (Labour manifesto launch and reception by public will be key)".

Foreign exchange markets are currently fixated on the December 12 election, as the outcome of this vote will determine how Brexit is resolved, or whether Brexit happens at all.

The assumption is that a Conservative majority Parliament would swiftly pass the EU-UK Brexit deal, and begin trade negotiations. Should the Government command a majority in Parliament, the passing of that trade deal will also likely be relatively straight forward.

All this eradicates a significant portion of uncertainty that has been lingering over Sterling since the EU referendum of 2016.

"The most bullish scenario for GBP given our assessment of these issues is likely to be a large Conservative majority, in line with the current opinion polls. Yes this would deliver Brexit but Johnson would have the political wiggle room to slowly dilute the relatively hard Brexit currently envisaged in the political declaration. At the very least a large majority would limit the ability of the ERG to block an extension to the transition period beyond end 2020," says Paul Meggyesi, an analyst with JP Morgan in London.

Hence, the Pound is currently finding support on signs the Conservatives are likely to seal a majority on December 12, at least if no major upsets take place.

And a Monday morning poll from Survation for Good Morning Britain showed the Conservatives enjoying a 14 point advantage:

Conservative: 42%

Labour: 28%

Liberal Democrat: 13%

The Brexit Party: 5%

Green: 3%

Another party (inc Plaid Cymru and SNP): 9%

Individual polls are not necessarily of any insight, rather it is the trend and the aggregate polling that gives the real picture.

The Britain Elects poll tracker confirms that while Labour have seen their split of the vote increase over recent days, this increase has been more than matched by the Conservatives:

The UK's first-past-the-post electoral system means it is not a case of simply converting vote share into Parliamentary seats. Instead, it is the gap between first and second in the polls that matter. Specifically, a lead of 10 points is held to be indicative of a sizeable parliamentary majority.

Anything less, and there is a risk of a hung parliament being delivered.

Pound Sterling ended the previous week on a firm footing on news that the Conservative Party won't be facing a challenge from the Brexit Party in more seats than they had anticipated.

According to analysis of the electoral playing field, the Brexit Party has stood down from 43 seats that are currently not held by the Conservatives, but crucially, where the Conservatives came second in the 2017 election.

Eleven of these seats are held by Labour.

The odds of the Conservatives walking away with a majority are now seen to be at a commanding 66% on the Betfair Exchange, which we see as the most reliable proxy for market expectations on the election outcome.

The odds of such an outcome were closer towards 45% just two weeks ago, but the odds for a Conservative outright majority rose rapidly following the decision by the Brexit Party to withdraw from seats currently held by the Conservatives. With a serious Brexit Party threat diminishing, it is believed that the 'leave' vote won't be split, allowing the Conservatives the ability to 'pass the post' and pick up more seats.

"We would be concerned that if polls begin to narrow, the market might begin to fret about the unappealing prospect of another hung parliament, as was the case a little over two years ago," says Oliver Harvey, Macro Strategist at Deutsche Bank. "This is before one takes into account the unusual time of year and extraordinarily fragmented political landscape that make confident predictions about the outcome close to impossible."

This weeks sees the first major television debate of the campaign, with Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson going head to head on ITV at 20:00.

Johnson's existing lead over Corbyn, at both a personal and party level, suggest he has the most to lose, therefore the Prime Minister will look to navigate this event without making any major mistakes.