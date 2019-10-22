Pound Sterling Pares Gains after Johnson Warns Brexit Deal May be Pulled Tonight

Above: Prime Minister Johnson, file image. Still courtesy of Parliament TV.

- Pound-to-Euro exchange rate: 1.1603

- Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate: 1.2920

- Brexit deal faces key test in Parliament this evening

- Traders pare exposure to Sterling in event of deal failing

The British Pound was seen falling back from recent highs after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament that should MPs fail to back a key piece of legislation tonight, he would pull the entire deal.

Opening the debate on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB), Johnson said that failure to secure agree to the Government's timetable on delivering the Brexit legislation would his Government pull the deal and seek a General Election.

The Pound has been rising over recent days as declining odds of a 'no deal' Brexit combined with rising odds of a deal being passed. Take away the odds of a deal being done in the near-term and some of the gloss on Sterling's rally is rubbed away. Indeed, we wrote this morning that the Pound can gather further upside momentum if the WAB leaps its first hurdles today.

We would expect to see further movement in Sterling this evening as the market reacts to the outcome of the two crucial votes.

The second reading of the WAB and the WAB's timetable will both be subject to two separate votes, starting at 7PM this evening.

Pundits suggest the Government has the numbers to see the WAB pass its second reading, but the WAB timetable - called the programme motion - could well fail as a number of ex-Conservative rebels and Labour 'Brexiteers' might not lend their support to the rapid pace the Government has laid out for its approval.

"The bill will have to be pulled," Johnson said when asked what he would do if parliament defeated him. "We will have to go forward to a General Election."

A motion cannot be brought to the same Parliament twice, in an unchanged form. Therefore, the Government would have to rework the programme if it is defeated, but this would take up a great deal of time and the Brexit deadline would slip by anyway.

The argument made by those MPs who would back the Brexit agreement, but not the programme motion, is that there is not enough time to fully scrutinise the WAB's 110 pages before Thursday, when the Government wants to see the legislation passed by the House of Commons to the House of Lords.

"Almost certain the DUP won’t back the programme motion tonight. Government insiders think it’s on a knife edge, all down to the Labour rebels now," says Sebastian Payne, Whitehall Correspondent at the Financial Times.

Johnson has pledged to deliver Brexit by October 31, but the Benn Act, and now a potential defeat of the programme motion, would make such an outcome almost impossible.

Johnson's reckoning is that he will suffer at the ballot box if he is seen to be breaking his steadfast pledge to deliver Brexit by October 31.

Neil Wilson, Chief Market Analyst for Markets.com says Sterling "seems to be dropping as the government will pull bill if programme motion fails... Doesn't like prospect of this deal being pulled tonight if program motion fails."

However, we note that a number of commentators are suggesting Johnson would probably press ahead if a small extension is requested that sees the October 31 deadline surpassed by a few days, if it means Brexit is ultimately passed.

Therefore, as ever, nothing is certain, and everything is fluid.

As such, we expect the Pound's losses to remain limited, particularly as there is now no longer the obvious route to a 'no deal' Brexit as was the case back in July which saw the currency plumb its lowest levels of 2019.

Analysts: "No Reason for a Collapse in GBP"

Whatever happens in the Houses of Parliament over coming hours, from a currency market perspective we will this week know whether a deal can be passed by the current Government, and if successful then further upside in Sterling is possible.

"If the UK House of Commons vote in favour of the deal, GBP/USD could rally towards 1.3500 over the medium term," says Kim Mundy, a foreign exchange analyst with Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Failure to pass the deal would put the Pound under pressure, but crucially downside appears to be limited and analysts are turning to the opinion that the depths of summer won't be revisited.

"If the UK House of Commons rejects the deal, GBP/USD will likely stabilise around 1.2800, because the risk of a hard Brexit will still remain low. Early UK general elections would be the next most logical way forward if the UK House of Commons rejects the deal," says Mundy.

The Pound has been steadily rising since late July when it first started becoming clear to foreign exchange market participants that the risks of a 'no deal' Brexit were starting to fall, however the recent strong gains come as markets saw the prospect of a Brexit deal materialising.

It remains the case that a Brexit deal remains a best-case scenario for Sterling under current circumstances.

"It is positive for Sterling that the risk of a no deal Brexit has been reduced to a minimum, but the political toing and froing enters the next round," says Antje Praefcke, FX analyst with Commerzbank. "If Parliament rejects the first vote, the entire legislation is dead. If it rejects the program motion on the time table, there is no chance for an orderly Brexit at the end of the month. And either way it would be a slap in the prime minister’s face. The biggest slap would be if none of the two votes today was positive."

Ultimately, success in passing a deal makes a 'soft' Brexit possible by 31st October, and according to Praefcke such an outcome is "probably the most advantageous scenario for Sterling."

Indeed, for the Pound, the most critical development of late has been the moving away from a 'no deal', this means that the year's lows seen in July are unlikely to be tested again anytime soon.

Therefore, those watching the Pound should be aware that the risks are now to the upside, and weakness will likely be limited in nature.

"Uncertainty remains high, but Sterling apparently embraced that idea that a no-deal Brexit has become unlikely. Today, it will become clear whether PM Johnson via an accelerated procedure, will be able to push a Brexit deal through Parliament. A delayed procedure might slow the recent Sterling rally. Even so, for now, we have the impression that any Sterling correction might be moderate," says Mathias Van der Jeugt, an analyst with KBC Markets.

"There is no reason for a collapse of GBP. And if Parliament passes the deal after all? In that case Sterling could appreciate more significantly. The 1.30 level in GBP-USD and 0.86 in EUR/GBP would then probably be breached very quickly," says Ulrich Leuchtmann, Head of FX & Commodity Research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

0.86 EUR/GBP gives 1.1627 in GBP/EUR.