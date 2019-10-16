Pound Sterling Volatility Ahead: Markets Await News of Brexit Deal, Pound off Recent Highs vs. Euro and Dollar

Above: Boris Johnson. File image © Pound Sterling Live

- Pound-to-Euro exchange rate: 1.1515, down 0.41%



- Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate: 1.2709, down 0.38%



- Negotiators work through the night to try and secure a deal

- Rejection of deal by DUP, Brexit 'spartans' could sink the Pound

- Upside for Sterling limited even if a deal reached warn JP Morgan

Pound Sterling went lower in early London trade in the mid-week session, amidst signs that the UK and EU will be unable to strike a Brexit deal.

Negotiations are ongoing, and a deal is still possible, but at this time the mood music has darrkened somewhat.

"UK official says chances of Brexit deal low, DUP resisting," says Nikos Chrysoloras, Bloomberg's Bureau Chief in Brussels. "Government sources are indicating this morning chances of a deal this week are now shrinking - this is of course, partly because room for manoeuvre limited by DUP and Brexiteers, even tho many of them are reluctantly on board," says Laura Kuenssberg, BBC Political Editor.

"Brexit headlines suggesting the DUP are not as yet happy with Johnson’s deal have caused the GBP to back away from this week’s highs, with spot prices still very volatile and 1-week option vol reflecting that at near 20% for 1 week – the highest levels since 2016," says Robin Wilkin, a cross-asset strategist with Lloyds Bank.

Today sees Brexit talks continue in Brussels, it is reported by numerous news outlets that both sides are working on the legal text of a document, which suggests the outlines of a deal could be made available to the European Council today, in time for the agenda of tomorrow's summit to be published.

It is clear however that there is a sticking point, and it appears that the UK is trying to get through what is needed to get the Northern Ireland unionist DUP on side, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson knows it is futile to put a deal before Parliament that his partners will not back.

Back in the UK, the pieces are in place to present a deal with a cabinet meeting scheduled for 4PM. A meeting of Conservative MPs - those not in government - will then be addressed by Johnson at 7:30.

Expect the Government at some point to ask for a sitting of Parliament for Saturday.

Of course, a last-minute disappointment remains possible if the two sides in Brussels are unable to overcome the final sticking points by today.

"There are conflicting media reports this morning on how close UK and EU negotiators are to agreeing a Brexit deal. Some suggest that an agreement will be unveiled today, other reports point to increasing risks of a further delay of the Brexit date. The PM is set to brief the Cabinet, while EU chief negotiator Barnier will update EU politicians. Sources also point to uncertainty over whether a potential agreement will be acceptable to the Democratic Unionist Party and some members of the Tory European Research Group," says Rhys Herbert, an economist with Lloyds Bank.

Reflecting this uncertainty is the Pound which has fallen back from the multi-month highs reached yesterday amidst rumours that negotiators were closing in on an agreement. The GBP/EUR exchange rate had been as high as 1.1591, but is back down to 1.1565. The GBP/USD exchange rate had been as high as 1.2797, but is back down to 1.2758 at the time of writing.

"Price action could prove treacherous in both directions in the near term," says John Hardy, an analyst at Saxo Bank.

Above: Sterling-Euro approaches the levels seen when optimism that Theresa May's deal might pass was running high

Risks for Sterling are heightened and remain two-way in nature as even if the EU and UK reach a deal, there is no saying MPs would pass the deal when it appears before them in the House of Commons.

We expect any agreement between the EU and UK to largely be 'in the price' of the Pound at this stage and what matters going forward is the reaction of the following constituencies:

1) Northern Ireland's DUP. The DUP not only provide numerical support to the Government in Parliament, they also unlock the support of other Conservative MPs who are sceptical of a deal but willing to support an agreement that the DUP would back.

2) Conservative 'spartans': the 'spartans' are a core group of Conservative MPs who have consistently voted against a Brexit deal. They number around 28. Some are in government and are prepared to vote for a new deal, but it is believed more will need convincing.

3) Labour Brexiteers: A group of about 20 Labour MPs are thought to be willing to vote for a deal, seeing it as a duty to deliver the result of the 2016 referendum to their leave-voting constituencies. However, press reports have suggested that if they vote with the Government they will be ejected from the Labour Party.

4) ex-Conservative MPs: There are about 21 MPs who lost the Conservative whip when they voted for the Benn Act. They all voted for a deal in the past, but they must still prove to be on-side. It is for instance believed Amber Rudd might vote against the Government.

"Hearing of 19 Tory MPs who Johnson left whipless (2 other joined Liberal Democrats) only 6 might back his plan. Some met No 10 and feel he’s pandering to the ERG 'Brextremists' and courting DUP instead of them. Tough to secure enough Labour rebels to cover for lost Conservative votes," says Kevin Maguire, Associate Editor at the Daily Mirror.

In short, the task facing Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a tough one, and foreign exchange markets know this.

We would expect a crucial moment for Sterling to come when the DUP give their assessment of the deal: if the DUP are for the deal, then the likelihood of an October 31 orderly Brexit rises significantly.

Under such an outcome expect to see the Pound trade with a positive bias and potentially achieve further multi-month highs.

"An agreement to avoid a no-deal Brexit would reinforce this near-term reversal of risk-bearish trends; an orderly departure could mean further GBP/USD rallies towards 1.30," says Paul Meggyesi, FX Strategist with JP Morgan. "For the first time our economists now believe a negotiated Brexit within a matter of weeks is now the single most likely path ahead."

Above: Sterling-Dollar price action on a daily timeframe

However, a DUP rejection would almost certainly mean the deal is dead, opening the door to further uncertainty as a General Election will ultimately be required to settle the Brexit question, inviting another number of unknowns to come into play.

Expect Sterling to reverse and go lower under such a scenario.

Economists at investment bank JP Morgan say they have shifted their baseline expectations for Brexit to be delivered in the near-term under a revised withdrawal agreement (50%), over a further extension (45%) or a 'no deal' Brexit (5%).

However, even under a negotiated deal, there will be limits to the Pound's ability to go higher, as strength "should be capped by the reality that even a negotiated exit will subject the UK economy to frictions and disruptions that will demand an ongoing GBP discount," says Meggyesi.

The UK economy is slowing suggest the latest data, with October's labour market statistics showing that the number of vacancies in the economy continues to shrink while unemployment increases, with some economists saying Brexit uncertainty has lead to a delay in the kind of investment decisions that create fresh jobs.

How businesses react to any Brexit deal will therefore be crucial to the economy's outlook.

"For now it should be remembered that a Johnson Brexit would still be relatively hard from an economic perspective, and this should limit the outright relief in GBP. The currency needs to re-price to remove the risk of a no- deal collapse, certainly, but a Johnson hard-Brexit should cap the relief in the 1.30 region," says Meggyesi.