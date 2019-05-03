British Pound Today: May's Conservatives Avoid Bloodbath, Voters Swing Back to Lib Dems, Sterling Holds Weekly Advance on Euro and U.S. Dollar

Image © Lee Goddard / Number 10 Downing Street

Pound Sterling is the week's best performing currency with traders digesting the results of local elections which suggest Theresa May's Conservative Party have avoided a bloodbath.

The Pound is enjoying weekly gains of three-quarters of a percent against the Euro with the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate quoted at 1.1668, the week's best is at 1.1672. The Pound is one percent up against the U.S. Dollar this week, the exchange rate is quoted at 1.3036, the week's best is at 1.31.

The advance comes amidst a lull in Brexit headlines and growing market expectations that the Bank of England might raise interest rates in 2019.

While there was no rally in the wake of Thursday's Bank of England policy meeting, the Pound had been rising into the event as markets increasingly believe Threadneedle Street cannot ignore the positive UK data for too long and that the timing of the next rate rise is moving forward, and the message from Mark Carney was that markets are too complacent on such an eventuality.

"We no longer expect the increase in August but now judge it most likely that Bank rate will be raised 25bp to 1.00% in November," says Phillip Shaw, an economist with Investec in London. "As investors latch on to the prospect of policy tightening, we expect this to provide a degree of support for the Pound."

The developing political news story ahead of the weekend is that the Conservative Party of Theresa May appears to avoided a kicking in local elections, results of which are still coming through on Friday morning.

We warned one week ago that a substantial defeat could hasten the demise of the Prime Minister and bring forward a period of heightened political uncertainty that would severely undermine the Pound.

The message is that while the Conservatives have not done well, the 1000 seat loss some pundits were forecasting appears unlikely to transpire, which should ease pressure on the Prime Minister.

At present the Conservatives appear to have lost 300 seats.

The Conservatives and Labour both see vote shares fall compared with 2015, at the time of writing the Conservatives have lost 16 councils and Labour three, the Lib Dems have taken control of eight councils.

This looks to be like a managed retreat, rather than a routing for the Conservatives who enjoyed a bumper result in the previous 2015 vote, making a positive outcome all the more harder to achieve in 2019.

The bigger message though is the return of the Liberal Democrats to local government - the remain-supporting party who lost big to the Conservatives last time around.

We can therefore not read a big 'Brexit backlash' from the vote result, if anything, there it could be interpreted as a 'remainer' backlash.

But, before remain-orientated readers get too excited, and leave-supporter readers upset, what we could in fact be seeing is a reset back to the default party settings of pre-2015.

The Liberal Democrats have traditionally enjoyed a greater influence on the local, as opposed to national, level.

This could be a business-as-usual result transpiring.

From a foreign exchange perspective, the broader result therefore looks to be one that will be supportive of Sterling simply as far as there has been no political tremor sent out by the electorate.

The result takes the immediate heat of Prime Minister Theresa May and will almost certainly see her double-down on her ambition of finding a cross-party Brexit solution with Labour.

We were watching for a particularly bad outcome to potentially trigger further Conservative unhappiness with the party's leadership, which has the potential to hasten the Prime Minister's resignation and the installation of a Brexiteer replacement.

The Labour Party have meanwhile not fared as well as they might have hoped, losing some big seats, and not benefiting from the Conservative's retreat.

"It looks as though the key message from the voters to the Conservatives and Labour is "a plague on both of your houses", as both of them find themselves losing both votes and seats on an extensive basis," Professor Sir John Curtice, the UK's go-to polling expert, tells the BBC. "Even though the Labour Party is defending a relatively poor result in 2015, the party is not doing even as well as it did then."

Bolsover is the standout loss: they have held it since the 1970s.

It is leave supporting constituency and the message from this heartland to party leader Jeremy Corbyn could be "get it done."

Could Labour be more incentivised to work out a deal with the Conservatives after today?

We are not sure, but we suspect so.

If this is a case, and Labour and the Conservatives agree a cross-party position, we would expect Sterling to go sharply higher.

"Sterling is on track for a superb week against the US Dollar, hoping to snap its 2-week losing streak. At its peak, the pound has appreciated by nearly two cents against the greenback this week," says Joe Manimbo, a foreign exchange strategist with Western Union. "Appetite for the British Pound has partly increased on reports that cross-party Brexit talks have improved, and the Conservative government has shown willingness to shift on its Brexit stance to break the impasse in Parliament."