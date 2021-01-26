Ownership and Funding Information

Ownership Structure



Pound Sterling Live is a trading name owned by The Economy News Ltd, a family-owned company registered in England and Wales, number: 7097773.

Pound Sterling Live is 100% owned by The Economy News.

Details concerning the Director and Secretary of The Economy News Ltd are available to the public and can be found at Companies House, here.

How we are Funded

Pound Sterling Live is a publisher that that is solely dependent on advertising revenue.

These revenue streams include:

1) Affiliate partnerships. We earn a commission on any revenue generated by third party partners where the client was sourced from an advertisement placed on our website. Our primary affiliate partners are Global Reach Group and Horizon Currency Ltd.

2) Google advertisements. At times Pound Sterling Live might serve adverts from Google's advertisement market place. This is a minor revenue stream for the publication.

The accounts detailing our earnings are submitted with Companies House on an annual basis.