Euro Falls against Pound, Dollar on Early Signs of Cooling German Inflation, But Spain's is Surging

EUR responding to incoming CPI inflation data

Signs of a peak approaching in Germany in June

But Spain's May reading surges

Image © Adobe Images

Early data out of Germany suggests the inflation peak might have passed, resulting in falling Eurozone bond yields and Euro exchange rates, but there was a partial reversal after Spain's inflation numbers came in hotter than expected.

The Pound to Euro exchange rate rose 0.17% in the 30 minutes following the release of data from Germany's North Rhine Westphalia which showed inflation read -0.1% in June, down from May's +0.9%.

The Euro to Dollar exchange rate fell 0.23% in the same 30 minute window.

This is an early indication that perhaps the worst of the current inflation spike might have passed and would ease pressure on the European Central Bank to adopt an aggressive approach to raising interest rates.

"European yields and the euro took a hit this morning following the earliest German regional CPI reading for June," says Mathias Van der Jeugt, an analyst at KBC Markets. "It adds to our Summer consolidation/correction phase on bond markets. It also implies that EUR/USD could be restricted to 1.0350/1.0642 rather than 1.0350/1.08."

Above: GBP/EUR (top) and EUR/USD (bottom) at 30 minute intervals.

"CPI data for North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW), Germany’s most populous federal state, points to a far lower reading, which might have been driven by the recent oil price decline," says Tullia Bucco, Economist at UniCredit Bank. "If the NRW data are mirrored by other federal states, whose figures are released in the further course of the morning, the nationwide inflation reading may only be about 7½%".

The ECB is prepared to raise interest rates in July and again in September as it grapples with surging inflation, creating a shift in policy that has boosted Eurozone bond yields and offered a floor under the Euro.

The size and number of incoming hikes matter for Euro exchange rates: a 50 basis point move would be seen as a solid commitment to normalising policy and would potentially support the Euro, all else being equal.

But softening inflation readings could encourage a more cautious 25bp hike, which would on balance disappoint current market expectations for a more agressive response. It would also suggest the ECB might not deliver as many hikes over coming months as the market might have been expecting.

Indeed, ahead of the data release markets had been pricing in up to 30 basis points of hikes for July, which suggests probabilities of a 50 basis point hike was on a knife edge. As of June 13 the market was expecting a peak in the ECB's Deposit Rate at 2.48%, but it has since fallen back to 2.04% as of June 27 and we would expect the latest reading to be even lower.

A taming of rate hike expectations would prompt a mechanical downward response in the Euro, as seen in midweek trade.

However, don't expect a full capitulation in the Euro just yet: Spanish CPI inflation released hours after the German numbers came in hotter than expected.

The year-on-year figure for May read at 10.2%, higher than 9.0% expected and the 8.7% reported previously.

This is more backward looking than the more timely NRW data, but it nevertheless should ensure the ECB maintains its current course.