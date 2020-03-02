Market Sell-Off Gathers Steam and the Euro is the Big Winner with Sizeable Gains against the Pound and Dollar

- EUR outperforms on coronavirus fears

- Surges on Monday as market sell-off extends

- Global recession increasingly likely

Image © Adobe Images

- Spot GBP/EUR at time of writing: 1.1480, -0.90%

- Bank transfer rates (indicative): 1.1178-1.1259

- FX specialist transfer rates (indicative): 1.1300-1.1377 >> More details

Euro exchange rates were seen pushing higher as the single currency proves to be one of the big winners of an ongoing stock market rout linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Euro was up against all the majors apart from the traditional safe-haven Swiss Franc and Sweden's Krona as global investors further liquidated exposure to stocks, suggesting there is a sizeable flow out of stocks and into Euros.

This is likely because record-low interest rates in the Eurozone mean many investors have borrowed in euros to fund forays into the stock markets, and now that markets are sinking that money is being repatriated.

The Euro-Dollar exchange rate is up 0.60% on the day at 1.1116 while the Euro-Pound exchange rate is up a sizeable 0.90% at 0.8705. This gives a Pound-to-Euro exchange rate of 1.1488; this is the first time the Pound has bought less than 1.15 euros since October 15, 2019.

"Risk appetite continues to drive broader moves in G10 FX markets. This dynamic looks set to define trading for the foreseeable future," says Mark McCormick, Global Head of FX Strategy at TD Securities.

Global markets continue to reflect rising investor fears that the outbreak - and attempts to prevent the disease from spreading - will cause a substantial global economic slowdown.

China this weekend released data that showed containment measures enacted at the start of January had severely restricted economic activity. The Composite PMI - which gives a snapshot of economic activity for February - fell to a record low of 28.9, having been at 53.0 in January.

During the financial crisis of 2008 the activity indicator only went as low as 38.8.

Asian stock markets opened higher at the start of the week, but at some point during the European session traders used any residual strength to shed further exposure to the markets.

"The markets are trying to stabilise after a week of almost unprecedented carnage for U.S. equities in particular, where market historians were pulling up data from nearly a century ago to find a point at which the market corrected so violently from a fresh all-time high. The chief culprit here was that this coronavirus outbreak struck as the market was pushing into extremely complacent territory in credit risk and volatility terms. Commodities did a far better jobs of immediately pointing to the fallout," says John J Hardy, Head of FX Strategy at Saxo Bank.

"From here, for markets to stabilise, the immediate key will be clear signs that the coronavirus breakout has properly turned the corner and that the number of new cases and pace of the spread is receding. Shortly put, we’re not there yet in a global sense," adds Hardy.

"The COVID-19 situation is evolving very rapidly," says Sharon Zollner, Chief Economist at ANZ. "A marked global slowdown is guaranteed, due to both demand and supply disruptions."