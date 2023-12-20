Weaker USD Could Rebalance Europe-U.S. Traveller Flows

Image © Adobe Images

The value of the U.S. dollar has steadily risen since 2021, sending the EUR/USD lower from 1.22 to 1.09 and GBP/USD from 1.40 to 1.26, which has, in turn, had knock-on effects on tourist flows between the U.S. and Europe.

But with currency analysts saying the trend has reversed and the Dollar can weaken through 2024 as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, recent travel trends could be about to fade or reverse.

During the Dollar's substantial rise between May and July 2022, U.S. travel sales to Europe skyrocketed by an impressive 113%, while Europe-to-U.S. bookings saw a more modest increase of 43%.

A weaker Dollar could bring these flows into closer balance over the course of the coming year.

According to Skift, July 2022 witnessed 4.5 million tickets sold for U.S. to Europe travel, significantly surpassing just under 3 million sold for the Europe to U.S. route.

Wolfgang Emperger, Senior Vice President at hospitality technology provider Shiji Group, noted that U.S.-located and dollar-denominated tour operators increasingly favour European hotels for bookings because they offer more competitive pricing than many other countries.

The latest data from Allianz Partners reveals that the robust exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has ignited a surge in demand for overseas holiday travel. There is still no data on 2023, but the 2022 European Holiday Destination Index indicated that major capital cities were again drawing travellers after a two-year hiatus.

Allianz Partners USA scrutinised over 608,000 travel itineraries during the peak holiday, encompassing roundtrip flights departing from United States airports between November 23, 2022, and January 5, 2023.

London was the reigning champion in the travel scene, emerging as the most popular city to visit that holiday season, capturing nearly double the attention of those headed to Paris, which securely held the second position.

Madrid ascended to round out the top three, surging two spots from the previous index, with minor shifts observed in the Top 10 positions.

Beyond the capital cities, Mont Blanc tops the list, according to Bookatrekking.com, a European hiking company, which lists the top 10 popular hiking itineraries in Europe for 2023 as:

Tour du Mont Blanc

Alta Via 2 in the Dolomites

West Highland Way is Scotland

Eagle Walk, known in German as the Adlerweg

Malerweg With the Bastei Bridge for a Weekend

Walker's Haute Route

Climbing Mount Triglav

Alta Via 1, also known as the Dolomite High Route 1

Alta Via del Granito

Full Escapardenne Trail

How the Dollar's value impacts the cost of a holiday for U.S. travellers

Cost of accommodations. If the U.S. dollar strengthens against the local currency, accommodations in that country will become more affordable for U.S. travellers. Conversely, if the dollar weakens, the cost of accommodations increases.

Transportation costs. Changes in exchange rates can influence the cost of flights, rental cars, and other transportation expenses.

A stronger U.S. dollar makes it cheaper for travellers to purchase tickets and services denominated in other currencies, while a weaker dollar leads to higher transportation costs.

Attractions and activities. Entrance fees to attractions, tours, and other activities are often priced in the local currency. A stronger U.S. dollar lowers costs for these activities, while a weaker dollar increases overall expenses.

It's advisable to stay informed about current exchange rates and plan accordingly to mitigate the effects on overall travel costs.