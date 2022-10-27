Quid Pro Quo of Quantitative Easing at BoE a Politically Toxic Time Bomb 

"This likely means the tax payer is on the hook – big time," - Rabobank.

© Bank of England

The unwinding of the Bank of England's (BoE) quantitative easing (QE) programmes begins in earnest this November and may have politically toxic implications for the public finances that have flown largely under the radar so far, with the risk being that this drains tens of billions from the budget each year.

UK government finances and budget policy have risen up the agenda to dominate the political conversation in recent weeks so the costly quid pro quo of HM Treasury's arrangement with the Bank of England could gain more attention as the quantitative tightening (QT) process gathers pace next month.

This will see the BoE begin actively selling government bonds from a portfolio that had grown to £875 BN before the quantitative tightening process began back in February with a decision not to reinvest £27.9BN of proceeds received as bonds held on its balance sheet matured in March.

"The cost of QT [quantitative tightening] is likely to be vast. The hit to public finances is two-fold. On one hand, QT loses money because the Treasury takes the BoE’s losses when gilts are sold at a lower price than paid," says Imogen Bachra, head of UK rates strategy at Natwest Markets.

"On the other hand, though, while QE gilts are not sold, the BoE pays Bank Rate on the ~£900bn reserves it created to buy them. The higher Bank Rate rises, the more costly this interest expense becomes," Bachra and colleagues said in an early October research briefing.

Source: Natwest Markets. Click image for closer inspection.

The BoE is aiming to shrink its balance sheet by around £80BN over the coming year but this process will in all likelihood see it selling bonds into a market where prices are lower than those paid during its various periods of quantitative easing.

This means the BoE will have little choice but to book losses as a result of its accelerated quantitative tightening programme and the rub for HM Treasury is that the taxpayer will be liable for these.

HM Treasury's bill for the sales currently planned is estimated at just more than £11BN or a little over 0.5% of GDP but this is not the only way in which quantitative tightening will strain the public finances in the years ahead.

"Even as the actual cost will depend on the realised path of Bank rate, this likely means the tax payer is on the hook – big time," writes Stefan Koopman, a senior macro strategist at Rabobank, in a research briefing just last week.

"Even without the negative ‘stock’ effects of actively selling gilts at values that are well below the purchase price, the negative ‘flow’ effect would be, roughly, an extra £20 billion a year in the next two years," he added.

Source: Rabobank. Click image for closer inspection.

The trouble for HM Treasury is that as the BoE's Bank Rate rises further above its late October level of 2.25%, the bank will have to pay out the difference between that rising rate of interest and the yield on the UK government bonds that it holds on its balance sheet.

This is likely to deepen the accounting losses booked by the BoE and because the bank is indemnified by HM Treasury, against any losses arising from its quantitative easing activities, these additional losses will also have to be reimbursed from the Chancellor's budget.

The exact cost of this is hard for economists and analysts to estimate because it will be heavily contingent upon how high Bank Rate rises and how the UK government bond market responds to any further increases, although many see the cost potentially being in excess of £20BN per year.

These costs are the quid pro quo of an arrangement that benefited HM Treasury to a tune of £120BN over the past decade in which interest rates remained low because the BoE returned to the Exchequer all of the interest payments made in relation to debts held on the bank's balance sheet.

"The rapid rise in Bank Rate means that these payments to the Treasury are set to reverse. The interest paid on reserves will now be greater than the coupon interest income earned. How much greater is uncertain - it depends on both how far and how fast Bank Rate rises, but also how quickly the BoE reduces its holdings of gilts," Natwest's Bachra said recently.

Source: Natwest Markets. Click image for closer inspection.

"The heatmap shows the cumulative net interest expense between now and end2026 (in £bn) in different Bank Rate and active sales scenarios," she added in reference to the graph shown above.

The bill for more than a decade of QE is set to arrive at HM Treasury's doorstep just as the government seeks to make tens of billions of budget savings in order to place the national finances onto a more sustainable path.

It will in all likelihood require broader and deeper cuts to public spending that could be politically toxic for an already-embattled government.

Quantitative easing was used multiple times by the BoE over more than a decade in which its main monetary policy tool, Bank Rate, was already at record lows and levels close to zero and as part of an effort to ensure the economy delivers the 2% inflation target over the medium term.

This was a period in which inflation spent much of its time beneath the 2% target and involved purchases of what were mainly government bonds, although since then rising inflation rates have forced the BoE and other central banks to reverse course and begin tightening monetary policy.

So far this has involved raising Bank Rate from 0.1% to 2.25% and allowing the QE-induced expansion of its balance sheet to partially reverse by no longer reinvesting money received from maturing bonds it holds.