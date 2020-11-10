UK Unemployment Forecast to hit 9.0% in 2021

Image © Adobe Images

UK labour market statistics released on Tuesday reveal the economy shed 164K jobs in the three months to September, a figure that was worse than the -148K a survey of economists were expecting.

The job losses were driven by a record high in the number of redundancies being made in the most recent period, which pushed the UK's unemployment rate from 4.5% to 4.8% according to data from the ONS, but economists warn this figure could almost double by next year.

The extension of the furlough scheme until the end of March as announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week is expected to continue supporting employment as the economy awaits the chance to fully reopen once more.

However, Ruth Gregory, UK Economist at Capital Economics says the scheme will only probably delay inevitable job losses.

"Once removed in April, employment will probably fall back in line with GDP, suggesting that employment will fall by a total 6.0%, or 2 million and the unemployment rate will rise from 4.8% in September to a peak of 9% next year," says Gregory.

Gregory adds that September’s rise in the unemployment rate from 4.5% in August to 4.8% suggests that the previous scaling back of the furlough scheme took its toll.

The number of payroll employees has fallen by 782K since March with the larger falls being seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the ONS.

However, the ONS reports vacancies have continued to recover in the latest period, but are still below the levels seen before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Annual growth in employee pay continued to strengthen as more employees returned to work from furlough, but pay growth is still subdued as some workers remain furloughed and employers were paying less in bonuses.

The Average Earnings Index with bonuses included for September rose 1.3%, which is better than the 1.0% rise markets were looking for,

The Claimant Count - those looking for out of work benefits - rose by 29.8K, which is less than the 50.0K economists were expecting.