Nearly Half of UK Investors Are Under 30, with Gen Z Favouring Crypto and Millennials Prioritising Ethical Investments
Image by Tickmill.
A recent study by Tickmill, a leading online trading broker, has revealed that 43% of UK investors are under the age of 30, highlighting a generational shift in investment behaviour.
The typical UK investor is aged between 20 and 30, holds a university degree, is in full-time employment, and engages with investment-related content at least once a week—primarily through financial articles and expert opinions online.
London Leads, But Investment Culture Spreads Nationwide
Investment activity is most concentrated in London, where 72% of investors are based, followed by North East England and Northern Ireland.
Among asset classes, stocks remain the most popular, with 65% of respondents holding equities. Cryptocurrencies follow closely at 52%, while bonds (23%), forex (21%), and real estate (13%) also feature in UK investors’ portfolios.
Why Are Britons Investing?
The study highlights three key motivations driving investment in the UK:
• Long-term financial freedom (57%)
• Saving for retirement (48%)
• Protecting capital against inflation (28%)
Additionally, one in four investors sees investing as a way to generate a second income.
Generational Trends: Crypto for Gen Z, ESG for Millennials
The report reveals distinct generational investment patterns. Gen Z is the most active investor group, with 70% considering themselves active investors. Half of Zoomers (50%) invest in cryptocurrencies, though they also show interest in individual company stocks (26%).
Millennials, by contrast, place greater emphasis on ethical investing. 14% of Generation Y include ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) assets in their portfolios, reflecting a growing commitment to sustainability.
This study underscores the evolving landscape of UK investing, where younger generations are shaping the future of finance with diverse priorities—from digital assets to sustainability-focused investments.