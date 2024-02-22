ECB Signals Unease at SEC's Approval of Bitcoin ETFs: "The Naked Emperor's New Clothes"

Image © European Union

In a stark admonishment of recent developments in the cryptocurrency market, the European Central Bank (ECB) has voiced its criticism following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Bitcoin.

ECB officials Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf took to the ECB's official blog to express their concerns in a post titled "ETF approval for bitcoin – the naked emperor’s new clothes."

The ECB's critique centres on the belief that the SEC's approval misleads investors regarding the safety and value of Bitcoin investments.

"For disciples, the formal approval confirms that Bitcoin investments are safe and the preceding rally is proof of an unstoppable triumph. We disagree with both claims and reiterate that the fair value of Bitcoin is still zero," Bindseil and Schaaf wrote, challenging the notion that regulatory approval equates to an endorsement of Bitcoin's legitimacy or stability as an investment.

"The ECB's findings suggest we might not see similar ETF approvals in Europe," says Kate Lifshits at bitcoin to cash converter ChangeNOW.

The ECB's response delves into the implications of the SEC approval, warning of the potential for a "renewed boom-bust cycle of Bitcoin," which could bring "massive" societal and environmental costs.

The authors argue against the perceived safety net that an ETF provides to Bitcoin, stating, "For society, a renewed boom-bust cycle of Bitcoin is a dire perspective. And the collateral damage will be massive, including the environmental damage and the ultimate redistribution of wealth at the expense of the less sophisticated."

Reflecting on Bitcoin's journey and its promises, the ECB officials maintain that Bitcoin has failed to deliver on its foundational goals.

"We argued that Bitcoin has failed to fulfil its original promise to become a global decentralised digital currency... Bitcoin's second promise to be a financial asset, the value of which would inevitably continue to rise, was equally wrong," the authors say, dismissing the cryptocurrency's viability as either a currency or a stable investment asset.

This scathing review from the ECB underscores a deep scepticism towards the burgeoning acceptance of cryptocurrencies within regulated financial markets.

The authors conclude with a forewarning of the potential dangers associated with speculative investments in Bitcoin, emphasising the lack of fundamental value behind the digital currency.

As the global financial community continues to grapple with the integration of cryptocurrencies, the ECB's pointed critique of the SEC's recent decision marks a significant moment of contention, highlighting the ongoing debate over the role and risks of digital currencies in the broader financial landscape.