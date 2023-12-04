New Chapter in Fintech Diplomacy: PBOC and UAE Central Bank Deepen Digital Currency Collaboration

The PBOC (People's Bank of China) has signed an MoU meant to strengthen digital currency cooperation with the CBUAE, the state institution that manages the currency, banking regulation and monetary policy in the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement was signed during the third BRFIC (Belt and Road Forum), an international economic and political forum of the BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) held in Beijing.

The Chinese majority state-owned commercial bank BOC and the FAB (First Abu Dhabi Bank) made a digital currency cooperation agreement official. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, FAB is UAE's largest bank, formed after the merger between the NBAD (National Bank of Abu Dhabi) and FGB (First Gulf Bank) in April 2017.

This development builds upon the already existing cooperation between these central banks within the mBridge project, a blockchain technology pilot supporting cross-border payments, peer-to-peer, real-time, and foreign exchange transactions using CBDCs (central bank digital currencies).



The mBridge project involves the central banks of Hong Kong and Thailand as well as the Basel, Switzerland-based BIS (Bank for International Settlements).

More Information About The Entities

Based on the mBridge Ledger blockchain, the platform is designed to ensure conformity with jurisdiction-specific policy, as well as legal requirements, governance and regulations needs.

There are currently five entities that are jointly developing mBridge as shown in the table below:

Developments

A pilot that involves real corporate transactions was performed on this multi-CBDC platform among selected commercial banks, participating central banks and their clients in four jurisdictions.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority stated that it's planning on collaboratively launching a minimum viable product next year, with the effort built on the Group of Twenty's focus on exploring the latest technologies to provide more secure and cost-effective real-time cross-border payments and settlements.

In addition to the mBridge Project, the HKMA has also been involved in other CBDC projects in recent years.

The HKMA, the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub Hong Kong Centre and the Central Bank of Israel made an announcement regarding the publication of a joint report called Project Sela. This happened at a launch that occurred on 12th September at Tel Aviv-Jaffa.

It's worth noting that this is the first joint experiment between the Bank of Israel and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority on the financial technology front.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority started researching central bank digital currencies in 2017 under Project Inthanon-LionRock, a joint initiative between the HKMA and the BOT (Bank of Thailand).

Since then, this banking institution has collaborated with several other central banks to enrich their knowledge of wholesale central bank digital currencies.

The success of the second phase of the Inthanon-LionRock project resulted in the subsequent third phase, which was renamed the mBridge project.

CBDC Explained

CBDC, also known as digital base money, is a digital currency issued by central banks instead of commercial banks; it's widely available to the public and accepted by government agencies, businesses and individuals as a safe store of value, legal tender and means of payment.

The possible motivations behind central bank digital currencies include replacing physical notes.

They can also act as a monetary policy tool and be used to do the following:

Improve financial stability

Improve payment efficiency

Reduce intermediary risks

Fight against financial crime

Promote financial inclusion

The Announcements That the Belt and Road Made Comprised Digital Currency Agreements

The announcement that the Belt and Road Initiative suggested another partnership with Bank Indonesia. But it is worth noting that it's not clear if this is related to digital currency.

The Republic of Indonesia has been focusing on ​​Project Garuda, an initiative that encompasses the efforts to explore the optimal design for Digital Rupiah or Indonesian CBDC. The project reinforces BI's preceding initiatives in promoting the country's digital transformation, especially with the mutual objective of achieving an end-to-end integration of finance and economy.

Shu-Pui Li, who joined the CBUAE at the end of 2018 and is serving as its advisor on digital currency, emphasised the potential for partnership, especially in light of China-owned corporations preferring to use the Digital Yuan e-CNY for payments.

Officially referred to as the DC/EP (Digital Currency Electronic Payment, electronic China Yuan is readily accepted by UAE-based companies.

This synergy is due to the substantial presence of Chinese citizens in the United Arab Emirates, where about 300k people from China are employed. Almost 60 per cent of Chinese trade with North Africa and the Middle East transits through the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, Shu-Pui briefly talked about the B&R (Belt and Road Initiative), indicating that Central Bank Digital Currencies could be utilised for infrastructure payments and circumvent the reliance on intermediary banks.

Consequently, this keeps costs to a minimum while lessening delays; this is a significant concern considering the recent use of the vast Swift messaging network designed for sanctions.

The BOC (Bank of China) is among the few commercial banks where you can access the digital yuan CBDC.

Indeed, this is an advantage that places BOC in a leading position when it comes to digital currency innovation.

FAB Completed the Pilot Phase for JPMorgan’s Coin System

The United Arab Emirates has been ardently pursuing its digital currency agenda. The First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) recently announced that they have completed pilot testing for JPMorgan’s Coin Systems solution.

The First Abu Dhabi Bank's achievement through cooperation with Onyx by JPMorgan shows its commitment to taking advantage of cutting-edge technologies by providing innovative solutions to its customers around the payment space, especially in the cross-border payments domain.

FAB’s Global Transaction Banking business also plans to explore more opportunities employing JPMorgan’s Coin Systems.

Future Plans

The Emirates had previously revealed its plans for comprehensive CBDC work that encompasses the included applications: cross-border CBDC, wholesale, and retail.

The most important agenda is represented by this mBridge cross-border payment project, and then a bilateral cross-border central bank digital currency venture with India is the next one.

Evidence of concepts for wholesale and domestic CBDCs are currently in progress and expected to be completed in the middle of next year. R3 will be the main partner for the domestic central bank's digital currency work.