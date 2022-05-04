Canadian Dollar Resilience Seen Containing USD/CAD Below 1.2950 

USD/CAD seen struggling on approach of 1.2950

1.24 to 1.2950 range likely to confine short-term

With risk of a breakout to downside later in 2022

Image © Adobe Images

The Canadian Dollar stabilised near 18-month lows against the U.S. Dollar this week and strategists at CIBC Capital Markets say it should continue to find support near the 1.2950 level of USD/CAD in the event of any further rallies by the greenback.

Canada’s Dollar was something of a laggard among major currencies in the midweek session alongside Sterling, the Swiss Franc, Chinese Renminbi and Norwegian Krone, although it remained among the top performers within the G10 grouping for the seven days to Wednesday.

This underperformance was more evident after Statistics Canada data suggested Canada's trade surplus shrank sharply in March when many economists expected that it would rise from C$2.7BN to C$3.7BN.

The March surplus came in at just C$2.5BN, however, reflecting a sharp fall from an upwardly-revised February surplus of CS3.1BN.

“The ongoing trade surpluses and foreign portfolio inflow both represent the biggest risk to our medium-term bearish CAD view," says Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

Above: USD/CAD shown at daily intervals with spread - or gap - between 02-year U.S. and Canadian government bond yields. Click image for closer inspection.

"USD/CAD is retracing from recent highs. We’ve held firm in our view that price action should remain contained within the 1.24-1.2950 range of late and we see no sign to deviate from that view for now," Rai also said on Wednesday.

The shrinking surplus likely does little to discourage the CIBC team from its view that USD/CAD is likely to remain supported within a wide 1.24 to 1.2950 range in the weeks ahead, although the outlook for USD/CAD will also be heavily influenced by Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision.

Fed guidance about the likely pace of future increases in its interest rate will be scrutinised keenly by the market this week along with the details of Wednesday’s actual policy decision, which is widely expected to announce a large 0.5% increase in the Fed Funds rate to between 0.75% and 1%.

However, the market will also be looking for the Fed to formally announce the bank’s plan for shrinking its balance sheet, which swelled to near $9 trillion between March 2020 and March 2022 due to an intervening $120BN per month quantitative easing stimulus programme.

Source: UBS Global Wealth Management. Click image for closer inspection.

“While the USD should be supported in the short term by the Fed also tightening to contain a hot US economy, we expect cyclical currencies like the loonie to be supported by a pick-up in global growth in 2H22,” says Gaétan Peroux, CFA and an FX strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“USDCAD should settle down to the low 1.20s toward mid-year as the BoC engages in a similar rate path as the Fed, and global growth picks up again,” Peroux and colleagues wrote in a Wednesday research briefing.

U.S. Dollar exchange rates have risen sharply in the last nine months and especially since the middle of April while many analysts continue to expect it to outpace other currencies as the Fed moves at a likely faster pace than others when withdrawing pandemic-inspired stimulus from the U.S. economy.

This and building risks to the global economic growth outlook stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the spread of coronavirus containment measures in China explain how USD/CAD came close to 18-month highs last week despite the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate stance.

Above: USD/CAD shown at weekly intervals. Click image for closer inspection.

“With the Canadian economy starting to overheat, we can’t let demand get too far ahead of supply or we risk adding further to inflation. That is why the Bank has taken concrete and decisive actions,” BoC Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers told the Women in Capital Markets forum on Tuesday.

The Bank of Canada lifted its cash rate from 0.5% to 1% last month, pulling temporarily ahead of the Federal Reserve and in the process helping to minimise the extent to which recent surges in U.S. government bond yields can burden the Canadian Dollar.

This and the Fed’s recently more ‘hawkish’ policy stance come as both central banks seek to ensure that currently elevated inflation rates do not become entrenched at their current levels, which are in each case three or more times higher than either central bank’s mandated targets.

“The BoC delivered a 50bp rate hike to 1% and announced it would begin shrinking its balance sheet. The central bank also raised its estimate for the neutral rate by 25bp to 2.5%, giving it more scope for further tightening down the line,” says Daragh Maher, U.S. head of FX research at HSBC.

“On 20 April, the CAD gained 0.9% after March Headline CPI surpassed expectations for 6.1% y-o-y at 6.7%, reinforcing expectations for the BoC to continue with aggressive rate hikes. USD-CAD began to revert higher towards the end of April on broad USD strength, weak risk appetite, and a rebound in Brent price,” Maher and colleagues also said in a Tuesday review of the Canadian Dollar’s April performance.