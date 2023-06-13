Australian Dollar: China Stimulus News Could Prove Supportive

Above: Terminal, Shanghai, China. Image © Adobe Stock

China is set to announce a fresh set of stimulus measures aimed at boosting the economy, a development that could aid China-linked currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand Dollars.

Newswires are reporting Tuesday that China is considering at least a dozen stimulus measures including interest-rate reductions to support areas such as real estate and domestic demand.

The stimulus proposals, drafted by multiple government agencies include at least a dozen measures designed to support areas such as real estate and domestic demand, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private, reports Bloomberg.

Interest-rate reductions are also among the policies under consideration, according to the report.

Investor speculation about looming cuts to China’s longer-term policy rates meanwhile intensified on Tuesday after the central bank unexpectedly lowered its seven-day reverse repurchase rate.

China is Australia's largest trading partner and destination for raw material exports, a major foreign exchange earner that bestows value on the Australian Dollar.

The news comes amidst a period of outperformance for the currency, courtesy of the Reserve Bank of Australia's most recent interest rate hike and hints that further hikes could be forthcoming.

The Chinese news could therefore extend the Aussie's June outperformance.