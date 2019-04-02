The Australian Dollar Slides after RBA Hints at Shift to Easing Bias

Image © Newtown Grafitti, Reproduced under CC Licensing.

- AUD slides after RBA hints at adopting policy easing bias.

- But budget could yet see Gov policy do some heavy lifting.

- CBA reiterates forecast of steady RBA rates through 2020.

The Australian Dollar fell sharply on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) appeared to hint that a possible change to its interest rate policy is in the pipeline, which has enabled a softer Sterling to claw back lost ground from its Antipodean rival.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said Tuesday the cash rate would remain at 1.5% in April. However, and despite making a volley of optimistic statements about the economy and outlook for growth, Lowe also hinted about a possible change of policy being on the horizon.

Lowe told markets the board would "continue to monitor developments and set monetary policy to support sustainable growth". That was an additional line tacked on to the end of the usual policy statement, and it's now caught the eye of analysts.

"Our economists interpreted changes to the final sentence in the statement as hinting at a possible move to an easing bias at the May meeting," says Adam Cole, chief FX strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Given the Australian government's latest budget was still to come this Tuesday, and considering fiscal policy could impact the economic and inflation outlook, the RBA board may have decided to hold off on announcing any changes to its policy stance this month.

However, May will see the RBA publish its latest quarterly monetary policy report, which would be an opportune time for the bank to announce any changes to the way it views the interest rate outlook. Especially if the RBA sees measures announced in the budget as not being enough for the economy.

Above: Pound-to-Australian-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) warned last week the next move in its cash rate is likely to be a downward one, which marked an official shift to a so-called easing bias for monetary policy. Markets are betting it will cut interest rates this year.

"The statement recognised the strength of the labour market and stopped short of echoing the easing bias RBNZ moved to last week, though it repeated that progress toward hitting the inflation target was likely to be “gradual”," says Cole.

RBA rate setters have also pivoted toward a more "dovish" interest rate policy over recent months but the shift is not yet as advanced as that seen in New Zealand.

The RBA shifted to a so-called neutral bias in February when it said the next move in rates could be either up or down and that a sustained deterioration of the labour market would likely trigger a cut.

At the heart of both bank's policy pivots is a years-long period of below-target inflation that is currently being prolonged by faltering economic growth. Inflation is a function of demand, among other things, so when economic activity falls it's possible that consumer price pressures will to.

Changes in interest rates are normally only made in response to inflation but impact currencies through the push and pull influence they have on capital flows. Rising rates are positive for a currency and vice versa.

"Presumably the RBA can still see scenarios where interest rates may rise. Or fall. The subtleties of any change will have to wait for the meeting Minutes (due 14 April). The proximity to the Budget serves as a reminder that Australian policy makers have other options," says Michael Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Above: AUD/USD rate shown at daily intervals.

The AUD/USD rate is up 0.33% so far 2019 but this disguises a volatile performance over the first quarter, given the exchange rate rose almost 3% between January and February.

Those earlier gains have unwound ever since official data revealed a sharp slowdown in GDP growth toward the end of 2018, leading markets to bet the RBA could cuts its interest rate before the year is out.

Commonwealth is one of few major Australian banks to have avoided any changes to its interest rate forecasts in recent months, as most others including Westpac and NAB are now projecting rate cuts for 2019.

"The main domestic risk is to the consumer in an environment of high debt, weak income and falling house prices. Income tax cuts are the better choice for dealing with consumer risks," says Blythe. "An $8 bn tax cut would have double the impact on disposable income as a 25 bp rate cut."

The government announced changes to tax brackets that are expected to result in around a $3.5 bn increase in the total disposable income of the Australian workforce which, according to Blythe's estimate, could provide the same amount of support to the economy that a 25 basis point rate cut would.