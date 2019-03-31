The Pound-to-Australian-Dollar Rate in the Week Ahead: Entering a Technical Downtrend





© Greg Brave, Adobe Stock

- GBP/AUD topping patterns threatens downtrend

- Break of trendline creates multiple bearish possibilities

- Pound to be driven by Brexit as Aussie eyes the RBA

The Pound-to-Australian-Dollar rate is expected to begin trading around 1.8358 Sunday after falling more than one and a half percent in the previous week, although the technical outlook for the exchange rate has turned increasingly bearish of late.

Sterling fell last week amid heightened uncertainty over Brexit, after Prime Minister Theresa May failed in her third attempt to get the EU Withdrawal Agreement approved in the House of Commons.

There is now a risk of the UK leaving the EU without a deal on April 12, which would be negative for Pound Sterling. But there is also some prospect of another Brexit referendum or a general election being called in the coming weeks, which could be positive for Sterling if markets see it creating scope for the UK's EU-exit to be abandoned.

Above: Pound-to-Australian-Dollar rate shown at weekly intervals.

The GBP/AUD technical picture is looking increasingly bearish, with the pair appearing vulnerable to fresh weakness due to the ‘broadening formation’ (BF) that has appeared on the chart, which is otherwise known as a ‘loudspeaker’ pattern. This is generally a bearish indicator.

Broadening formations are normally composed of 5 waves labelled A-E. This pattern has completed 4 waves so far and the next wave, E, will be a downward one that could see the pair fall all the way 1.70-to-1.75 area.

The rising channel the pair has trended within since the December now appears to have been compromised after the market broke down below the lower trendline at the end of last week.

A head-and-shoulders (H&S) topping pattern also looks to have formed on the daily chart. This is a very bearish indicator that is composed of three peaks. The central peak is taller and forms the 'head' of the pattern.

If the exchange rate breaks below the neckline it could lead to substantial further declines, likely to 1.8035 and then 1.7877. The neckline is just above the 1.8290 level.

Above: Pound-to-Australian-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals.

AA

The Australian Dollar: What to Watch

The most important event for the Australian Dollar in the week ahead will be the latest interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which is due out at 02:30 London time on Tuesday.

This month’s meeting happens to be on the same day as the Federal Budget, which markets will also scrutinise closely. The RBA is now widely expected to cut rates at some time this year but rate setters will likely want to know the government's fiscal plans before going ahead.

This means it's highly unlikely the RBA will do or say anything that rocks the boat this week. Housing data will also garner attention from the market RBA concerns over the impact that falling house prices could have on consumer confidence, spending and economic growth.

New home sales figures for February and March are out on Sunday evening at 23.00 London time. Building permits data are also due out at 23.30 on Monday. Market attention will then shift to February trade balance data due out on Tuesday at 23.30.

Retail sales for February is out at the same time. Any positive data emerging from China could also impact the Aussie positively since China is Australia’s largest trading partner. Any breakthrough in trade talks between the U.S. and China would also be positive.

AA

The Pound: What to Watch

The main event in the week ahead for Pound Sterling will be the opening of a new chapter in the Brexit saga, with markets now focused on April 12 as the new deadline by which the UK's withdrawal must be formally agreed.

Prime Minister Theresa May now faces as choice between pursuing a so-called no deal Brexit, and requesting from the EU another extension of the Article 50 negotiating window that will almost certainly require participation in the EU parliament elections.

There is still no one path ahead that can command a majority in the House of Commons, although MPs who've been attempting to sieze control of the Brexit process from the government will get another chance on Monday to force the government into pursuing a future relationship model they find more palatable.

Some of the ideas put forward by members of parliament include a "permanent customs union", the revocation of Article 50 and another referendum among others. All of those options are likely to meet fierce resistance from the minority of Brexit-supporters in parliament, while also being electorally controversial.

There is also a possibility Theresa May could try to hold a fourth vote on her withdrawal agreement although it remains to be seen whether or not she can win it.

Apart from Brexit drama, the March IHS Markit PMI surveys will also be released, although they are unlikely to have much impact on Sterling given the market's unrelenting focus on Brexit.