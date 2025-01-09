UK In the Bond Vigilantes' Sights says XTB's Brooks

SEARCH
GBP/EUR
1.1947 -0.28%
GBP/USD
1.2308 -0.45%
GBP/NZD
2.1984 -0.26%
GBP/CAD
1.771 -0.35%
GBP/AUD
1.9863 -0.13%
GBP/JPY
194.566 -0.62%
GBP/CHF
1.123 -0.31%
GBP/ZAR
23.3077 -0.31%
GBP/NOK
14.0127 -0.6%
GBP/SEK
13.7227 -0.45%
GBP/INR
105.7279 -0.45%
GBP/AED
4.5155 -0.44%
Pound Sterling Caught in a "Fiscal Death Spiral"

EUR/GBP: 0.8370 +0.28%
EUR/USD: 1.0299 -0.19%
EUR/AUD: 1.6620 +0.12%
EUR/NZD: 1.8399 +0.01%
EUR/CHF: 0.9399 -0.05%
More EUR Rates
USD/GBP: 0.8127 +0.48%
USD/EUR: 0.9710 +0.19%
USD/CAD: 1.4390 +0.10%
USD/CNY: 7.3320 +0.08%
USD/TRY: 35.3254 -0.04%
More USD Rates
USD/JPY: 158.1100 -0.15%
NZD/USD: 0.5598 -0.19%
AUD/USD: 0.6197 -0.31%
USD/INR: 85.9034 +0.00%
CAD/GBP: 0.5648 +0.37%
All FX Rates
EventDateExpectedLast
EUR flag EUR
Industrial Production s.a. (MoM)(Nov)
01/15 10:00 - 0
GBP flag GBP
BoE's Breeden speech
01/14 08:30 - -
USD flag USD
Average Hourly Earnings (MoM)(Dec)
01/10 13:30 0.3 0.4
GBP GBP EUR EUR USD USD AUD AUD NZD NZD ZAR ZAR CAD CAD CHF CHF JPY JPY
GBP 1 GBP
Inverse: 		1 1.1947
0.837 		1.2308
0.8127 		1.9863
0.5036 		2.1984
0.4549 		23.3077
0.0429 		1.771
0.5648 		1.123
0.8906 		194.566
0.0051
EUR 1 EUR
Inverse: 		0.837
1.1947 		1 1.0299
0.971 		1.662
0.6017 		1.8399
0.5435 		19.5127
0.0513 		1.482
0.6748 		0.9399
1.064 		162.847
0.0061
USD 1 USD
Inverse: 		0.8127
1.2308 		0.971
1.0299 		1 1.6137
0.6197 		1.7863
0.5598 		18.9457
0.0528 		1.439
0.6949 		0.9126
1.0958 		158.11
0.0063
AUD 1 AUD
Inverse: 		0.5036
1.9863 		0.6017
1.662 		0.6197
1.6137 		1 1.107
0.9034 		11.7403
0.0852 		0.8917
1.1214 		0.5655
1.7684 		97.976
0.0102
NZD 1 NZD
Inverse: 		0.4549
2.1984 		0.5435
1.8399 		0.5598
1.7863 		0.9034
1.107 		1 10.6058
0.0943 		0.8055
1.2414 		0.5108
1.9575 		88.506
0.0113
ZAR 1 ZAR
Inverse: 		0.0429
23.3077 		0.0513
19.5127 		0.0528
18.9457 		0.0852
11.7403 		0.0943
10.6058 		1 0.076
13.1666 		0.0482
20.7613 		8.345
0.1198
CAD 1 CAD
Inverse: 		0.5648
1.771 		0.6748
1.482 		0.6949
1.439 		1.1214
0.8917 		1.2414
0.8055 		13.1666
0.076 		1 0.6342
1.5768 		109.889
0.0091
CHF 1 CHF
Inverse: 		0.8906
1.123 		1.064
0.9399 		1.0958
0.9126 		1.7684
0.5655 		1.9575
0.5108 		20.7613
0.0482 		1.5768
0.6342 		1 173.262
0.0058
JPY 1 JPY
Inverse: 		0.0051
194.566 		0.0061
162.847 		0.0063
158.11 		0.0102
97.976 		0.0113
88.506 		0.1198
8.345 		0.0091
109.889 		0.0058
173.262 		1

Pound Sterling Relative Performance

1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
This Year
Past Year
5 Years
10 Years

vs G10

vs Next 10

Loading

* 1 Week = past 5 trading days, 1 Month = past 20 trading days, This Year = 2025, Past Year = Past 365 Days

Pound Sterling Index

Loading
Pound Sterling
UK Economy
Bank of England

Euro Relative Performance

1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
This Year
Past Year
5 Years
10 Years

vs G10

vs Next 10

Loading

* 1 Week = past 5 trading days, 1 Month = past 20 trading days, This Year = 2025, Past Year = Past 365 Days

  • EURGBP
  • EURUSD
  • EURAUD
  • EURNZD
  • EURCAD
  • EURJPY
Loading
The Euro
Eurozone Economy
European Central Bank

US Dollar Relative Performance

1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
This Year
Past Year
5 Years
10 Years

vs G10

vs Next 10

Loading

* 1 Week = past 5 trading days, 1 Month = past 20 trading days, This Year = 2025, Past Year = Past 365 Days

  • USDGBP
  • USDEUR
  • USDAUD
  • USDNZD
  • USDCAD
  • USDJPY
Loading
U.S. Dollar
U.S. Economy
Federal Reserve

Australian Dollar

GBP/AUD
1.9863 -0.13%
AUD/GBP
0.5036 +0.16%
AUD/USD
0.6197 -0.31%
EUR/AUD
1.662 +0.12%

Canadian Dollar

GBP/CAD
1.771 -0.35%
CAD/GBP
0.5648 +0.37%
USD/CAD
1.439 +0.1%
EUR/CAD
1.482 -0.1%

New Zealand Dollar

GBP/NZD
2.1984 -0.26%
NZD/GBP
0.4549 +0.26%
NZD/USD
0.5598 -0.19%
EUR/NZD
1.8399 +0.01%

Best Euro Rate Today: 1 GBP = 1.1947

Best US Dollar Rate Today: 1 GBP = 1.2308

Best Canadian Dollar Rate Today: 1 GBP = 1.771

Best Australian Dollar Rate: 1 GBP = 1.9863 Tod…

Cryptocurrency Live Prices in Pounds, Euros and Dollars

#CurrencyChange 24hPrice (GBP)Price (EUR)Price (USD)
1 btc Bitcoin BTC -0.6869%

Bitcoin price in Pounds

75569.5795 View Data

Bitcoin price in Euros

90283 View Data

Bitcoin price in Dollars

92986.073 View Data
2 eth Ethereum ETH -0.0279%

Ethereum price in Pounds

2651.5771 View Data

Ethereum price in Euros

3167.84 View Data

Ethereum price in Dollars

3262.6851 View Data
3 usdt Tether USDT +0.2623%

Tether price in Pounds

0.8122 View Data

Tether price in Euros

0.9703 View Data

Tether price in Dollars

0.9994 View Data
4 xrp XRP XRP +0.3776%

XRP price in Pounds

1.8749 View Data

XRP price in Euros

2.24 View Data

XRP price in Dollars

2.3071 View Data
5 bnb BNB BNB +0.0573%

BNB price in Pounds

559.1695 View Data

BNB price in Euros

668.04 View Data

BNB price in Dollars

688.0411 View Data
6 sol Solana SOL -2.2111%

Solana price in Pounds

153.3523 View Data

Solana price in Euros

183.21 View Data

Solana price in Dollars

188.6953 View Data
7 doge Dogecoin DOGE -3.8337%

Dogecoin price in Pounds

0.2627 View Data

Dogecoin price in Euros

0.3138 View Data

Dogecoin price in Dollars

0.3232 View Data
8 usdc USDC USDC +0.385%

USDC price in Pounds

0.8124 View Data

USDC price in Euros

0.9706 View Data

USDC price in Dollars

0.9997 View Data
9 ada Cardano ADA -1.5827%

Cardano price in Pounds

0.7463 View Data

Cardano price in Euros

0.8916 View Data

Cardano price in Dollars

0.9183 View Data
10 steth Lido Staked Ether STETH -0.4623%

Lido Staked Ether price in Pounds

2648.1704 View Data

Lido Staked Ether price in Euros

3163.77 View Data

Lido Staked Ether price in Dollars

3258.4933 View Data
11 trx TRON TRX -2.138%

TRON price in Pounds

0.197 View Data

TRON price in Euros

0.2353 View Data

TRON price in Dollars

0.2424 View Data
12 avax Avalanche AVAX -1.4426%

Avalanche price in Pounds

29.7815 View Data

Avalanche price in Euros

35.58 View Data

Avalanche price in Dollars

36.6453 View Data
15 ton Toncoin TON -0.586%

Toncoin price in Pounds

4.2437 View Data

Toncoin price in Euros

5.07 View Data

Toncoin price in Dollars

5.2218 View Data
16 shib Shiba Inu SHIB +2.162%

Shiba Inu price in Pounds

0 View Data

Shiba Inu price in Euros

0 View Data

Shiba Inu price in Dollars

0 View Data
17 link Chainlink LINK -2.2376%

Chainlink price in Pounds

16.1128 View Data

Chainlink price in Euros

19.25 View Data

Chainlink price in Dollars

19.8263 View Data
18 wbtc Wrapped Bitcoin WBTC -0.9286%

Wrapped Bitcoin price in Pounds

75403.8476 View Data

Wrapped Bitcoin price in Euros

90085 View Data

Wrapped Bitcoin price in Dollars

92782.1449 View Data
19 xlm Stellar XLM -1.242%

Stellar price in Pounds

0.3255 View Data

Stellar price in Euros

0.3888 View Data

Stellar price in Dollars

0.4005 View Data
20 hbar Hedera HBAR -2.1355%

Hedera price in Pounds

0.2214 View Data

Hedera price in Euros

0.2645 View Data

Hedera price in Dollars

0.2725 View Data
21 dot Polkadot DOT +0.3757%

Polkadot price in Pounds

5.4323 View Data

Polkadot price in Euros

6.49 View Data

Polkadot price in Dollars

6.6843 View Data
23 bch Bitcoin Cash BCH -1.3086%

Bitcoin Cash price in Pounds

344.9066 View Data

Bitcoin Cash price in Euros

412.06 View Data

Bitcoin Cash price in Dollars

424.3971 View Data

UK In the Bond Vigilantes' Sights says XTB's Brooks

Image © Adobe Images

The UK’s fiscal position continues to look perilous as we start trading on Thursday.

The relentless rise in UK yields has continued but at a slower pace. UK Gilt yields have risen once more at the open, the 10-year yield opened higher by 5 bps, although yields have recovered slightly as we progress through the morning.

However, the UK bond market is once again underperforming the rest of Europe. On Wednesday, the UK bond market sold off heavily after the US market opened, so there could be further downside to come, although there is a shorter trading day in the US on Thursday due to President Carter’s funeral.

The sell-off in UK bonds this week is a warning shot from the bond vigilantes

The UK is reliant on investors to fund its deficit. The UK is not unique in needing this, however, the US can fund its deficit more easily because the USD is the reserve currency, and the Eurozone as a whole runs a surplus.

Since the market’s focus so far in 2025 has turned to the sustainability of public sector finances, the UK is understandably in the firing line.

The weakness in UK bonds has seeped into other UK assets.

The pound has sunk further, and GBP/USD is back below $1.23, and it has touched its lowest level in more than a year on Thursday.

The pound is now the weakest currency in the G10 FX space so far this year. This is quite the fall from grace, last year it was top of the G10 FX space for most of the year. As we mentioned yesterday, when a currency falls and bond yields surge it suggests a de-anchoring of the bond market and can be a warning sign that a fiscal event is about to happen.

 

Why the UK is in the bond vigilantes’ sights

The Chancellor is expected to make a speech in the coming days, where she may focus on public sector spending cuts rather than further tax increases to meet her fiscal rules. However, the rhetoric from the Labour government is one reason we are in this mess in the first place, and there are no guarantees that Reeves will be able to calm the market.

The market price action is a damning reflection of the Labour government’s economic policies so far, and it suggests a lack of confidence in their ability to fuel economic growth in the UK.

In a short space of time, the UK economy has gone from growing at a decent pace to slowing down sharply, which is causing wobbles in the bond market. The Labour market needs to drive growth urgently, but it does not appear that there is a plan to do so.

A rise in debt sales since the budget, fears of stagflation and a global backdrop of rising bond yields is a perfect storm for the UK. Although Donald Trump’s recent speeches have caused anxiety in financial markets this week, the rise in bond yields are also down to domestic factors.

Reeves is in tricky fiscal waters, and her plans to put the UK on a secure fiscal footing are in tatters. Her limited fiscal headroom has already been wiped out by the relentless rise in bond yields in recent months, and she is in danger of breaching her own fiscal rules.

Although we are not in a Liz Truss style moment, this is largely because pension funds have changed their structures so they are less exposed to a rapid and unexpected rise in Gilt yields. However, there is no doubt that the UK Gilt market is experiencing a crisis in confidence, which follows on from a draining of business and consumer confidence.

